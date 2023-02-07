Teamvantage Launches New Parent Company: Velosity

Velosity unifies and represents the entire family of brands and full spectrum of end-to-end solutions

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamvantage, an industry leader in state-of-the-art tool design and manufacture, injection molding, precision machining and contract manufacturing for the medical device market for more than 50 years, announced today from MD&M West 2023 the launch of its new parent company, Velosity.

Velosity will now represent the entire family of brands and the full range of services offered under one umbrella, including Teamvantage, MMD Medical, Custom Mold & Design, CMD Precision Manufacturing Group, and Paradigme Engineering.

"As our capabilities and market footprint have grown over the past year, it was the perfect time to align the brand name with the way in which we operate," said Velosity CEO Dave Hemink. "Although we will have a new name, our mission remains unchanged: to accelerate innovative solutions to our customers, to offer our team members opportunities to succeed, and to enhance the ability for our customers to serve their patients and stakeholders."

Velosity provides fully integrated, end-to-end solutions to address all aspects of the process, from design support to manufacturing. This unified brand approach helps simplify vertical integration efforts for customers and provides a breadth of expertise and capacity for complex projects.

Velosity continues to provide a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services, including:

Design support and engineering

Tool design and manufacture

Injection molding

Precision machining including dry Swiss machining

Quality assurance

Contract manufacturing

Finishing and assembly

Packaging

For more information, visit us at MD&M West booth #2459 or visit www.velosity.com.

About Velosity

Velosity is an industry leader in fully integrated custom contract manufacturing, solving medical device original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers' toughest challenges by providing strong problem-solving capabilities to help customers achieve repeatable solutions with a long-standing track record of success. With expertise in state-of-the-art custom contract manufacturing, injection molding, precision machining and tooling, Velosity provides nimble, end-to-end solutions for medical device OEMs that help bring medical devices to market faster and on budget by reducing risks through extensive knowledge and capabilities. For more information, visit www.velosity.com.

Media Contact:

Hyedi Nelson

hyedi@bellmontpartners.com

651-757-7054

