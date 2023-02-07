Supplemental Health Care Wins ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Talent and Client Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care, a leading healthcare staffing company, has won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards for the sixth year in a row. The company also maintained its Diamond status for both categories by providing superior service for at least five consecutive years.

In partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided entirely by their own clients and candidates.

"These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty," stated ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

Supplemental Health Care received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.3% of their clients (significantly higher than the industry's average of 46%) and 76.1% of their talent (significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%).

On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 70% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring healthcare and school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients and students. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

