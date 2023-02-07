MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the largest, independent outdoor advertising companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, Premier Outdoor Media is proud to announce the expansion of 18 newly constructed digital advertising displays in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania that are coming on-line in Q1 2023. These new digital locations increase Premier's already expansive network to 45 large-format digital advertising displays. Additionally, Premier will add 7 new static faces within the same footprint. Overall, Premier will have added more than 130 digital advertising faces in the year ended March 31, 2023.

Premier Outdoor Media (PRNewswire)

Premier Outdoor Media to Expand Inventory, Covering More of the Mid-Atlantic & Northeast Regions

These new digital displays are located on some of the most heavily traveled roads in the Mid-Atlantic & Northeast regions and will reach millions of consumers traveling in these markets daily. The new digital displays offer advertisers excellent visibility and feature technological capabilities that take outdoor advertising to a new level.

"We are incredibly excited to offer our clients an extensive and modern digital network of units, giving our partners the opportunity to use Premier as their single-source vendor covering the entire region," says Sean Corbett, President, Sales and Marketing at Premier. "We are pleased to offer digital advertising space on roadways where there have been no other digital advertising options before. We have over 500 digital and static faces, giving local, regional, and national advertisers a perfect market saturation opportunity with plenty of locations to choose from."

About Premier Outdoor Media

Premier Outdoor Media is a locally based, boutique Out-of-Home company that operates both static and digital billboards across a geographic footprint covering New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

Media Contact:

Sean Corbett

scorbett@premieroutdoormedia.com

1036 (PRNewswire)

Grant Ave (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premier Outdoor Media