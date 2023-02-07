One Rock Capital Partners Hires Operating Partner and Expands Team with Addition of Lutz Velten

Mr. Velten is One Rock's first Europe-based Operating Partner

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Lutz Velten as its first Europe-based Operating Partner. He joins One Rock shortly after the Firm announced the establishment of its London office, led by Partners Kurt Beyer and Telmo Valido, to enhance its European investment activity. Mr. Velten joins the Firm's broad bench of experienced Operating Partners and will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value creation at One Rock's portfolio companies through operational and supply chain improvement.

Mr. Velten comes to One Rock with over 25 years of experience working in packaged consumer goods and industrial services industries, of which more than half were spent working for Ecolab in Europe, the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. Most recently, he served as VP Strategy & Operations, overseeing supply set-up, organizational design, strategic investments, and implementation of advanced technologies while leading European mergers and acquisitions activities. He also held roles as VP Industrial Supply Chain, EMEA, and VP Manufacturing, EMEA. Prior to joining Ecolab Europe GmbH, Mr. Velten served in numerous positions at Nestlé Waters and Nestlé.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lutz to our team and look forward to the operational expertise he will provide to our companies," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner of One Rock. "His deep understanding of operations and supply chain is incredibly valuable as One Rock expands its presence across Europe."

"One Rock's focus on investing in the manufacturing, food, chemicals and process industries, paired with its expertise in complex transactions, uniquely aligns with my background," said Mr. Velten. "I look forward to collaborating with my U.S.-based counterparts to enhance the value One Rock continuously seeks to provide to its portfolio companies."

Utilizing the expertise of Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Lutz Velten joins a growing team, which now includes 24 Operating Partners.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

Media Contact

Julia Cohen

Prosek Partners

Pro-onerock@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC