LARKTALE - EXPERTS IN INNOVATIVE BABY GEAR - INTRODUCES A NEW LINE OF STROLLER/WAGONS FOR FAMILIES ON THE MOVE

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Larktale, a leading-edge baby gear brand that gives active parents the ability to easily integrate baby into everyday life, is proud to announce the launch of its product line refresh, featuring four innovative products meant to address the needs of growing families on-the-go. The 2023 collection ships March 1st, and expands upon Larktale's beloved core products to further elevate the experience for parents and children alike. Mark Zehfuss, CEO of Larktale, explains the motivation behind the revamp:

"Stroller/wagons have become a favorite mode of transportation for busy parents on the move, but the market is saturated with one-size-fits-all options. At Larktale, we know parents use stroller/wagons differently based on their children's ages, their geographical location and what family activities they have in play; so we set out to design a fleet of stroller/wagons that each fulfill a specific need. With the crossover™, we didn't want parents to have to choose between a stroller and a stroller/wagon, so we created one product that combines both seamlessly. Some families have young children with wider age gaps, so the sprout™ allows families to easily stroll with either one or two kids, without having to swap strollers. We increased the weight capacity of our popular caravan™ to 200 lbs, and we created the smallest folding footprint in the market with the new caravan™ coupe. Whether you have one child, twins, multiple children with varying needs, or have specific storage requirements in your home, Larktale has the solution."

SPROUT™ SINGLE-TO-DOUBLE STROLLER/WAGON

Luxurious full-featured wagon for city-dwelling parents, expands from a single wagon into a double in seconds.

A first of its kind stroller/wagon that expands from a single seater wagon into a double seater wagon in seconds. With the sprout™, parents can select the right size chassis for their activity and family size. Extra cargo space or an additional seat can be added on the fly by expanding the wagon chassis. Suitable from 6 months to a combined kid/cargo weight of 147 lbs. $699.99

CROSSOVER™ CONVERTIBLE STROLLER/WAGON

All-in-one design offering parents a full-featured from-birth stroller that converts into a single or double pull wagon.

A JPMA Innovation Awards Winner! The crossover converts from a newborn-ready single stroller into a pull wagon for one or two kids. Parents no longer need to choose between a traditional stroller and a stroller/wagon, or invest in multiple products – the crossover truly combines both into one easy-to-use device without compromising on features. No tools or extra conversion kits are needed, making it easy for parents to change their strolling style to suit the day's activities. Stroller mode is suitable from birth up to 50 lbs. Wagon mode is suitable from 6 months to a combined kid/cargo weight of 120 lbs. $499.99

CARAVAN™ COUPE COMPACT STROLLER/WAGON

A full-featured yet compact stroller/wagon with the smallest folding footprint in its class.

Building upon the celebrated Larktale caravan™ model, the Larktale caravan™ coupe offers all the features of a larger stroller/wagon, in a nimble and compact package with an impressively small fold. Comfortably seats up to two kids in individually reclining seats and a shared footwell area for stroller-style seating. If you need space to haul cargo or let your littles stretch their legs, you can securely invert the foot well to provide a flat base interior to suit your needs. Suitable from 6 months to a combined kid/cargo weight of 147 lbs. $499.99

CARAVAN™ STROLLER/WAGON

A full-featured wagon with adaptable seating for up to 4 passengers (kits sold separately) and a 200 lb weight capacity.

The Larktale caravan™ has interior seating for two passengers in multi-position reclining seats and a shared drop-down footwell for comfortable stroller-style seating. If you need space to haul cargo or let your littles stretch their legs, simply flip one seat forward to cover the foot well and provide a secure flat base interior to suit your needs. Suitable from 6 months to a combined kid/cargo weight of 200 lbs. $629.99

ABOUT LARKTALE

Larktale was created by parents who have experienced the joy of bringing up children. Established in Australia in 2015, Larktale moved to the US under new ownership in 2019, led by a diverse team that has spent over 30 years designing innovative and award-winning baby gear. With modern parenthood in mind, Larktale has proudly developed some of the best baby gear available, focusing on innovative products that look good, solve problems, and make it easy to bring baby along for any adventure.

