JELD-WEN to Participate in Barclays Industrial Select Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced its participation in the upcoming Barclays Industrial Select Conference. Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Julie C. Albrecht will hold a fireside chat at 9:45 am ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The live webcast will be available on JELD-WEN's website at investors.jeld-wen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.jeld-wen.com for 180 days following the event.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar® and Breezway® in Australia.

