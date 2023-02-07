EisnerAmper Names Professional Athlete as Brand Ambassador

Signs LPGA's Paula Creamer to a Multi-Year Sponsorship Agreement

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms globally, announces that it has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with LPGA golf star Paula Creamer to become a brand ambassador. As part of this agreement, EisnerAmper's logo will be featured on Paula's golf shirts during all her golf-related appearances, starting in 2023.

Paula holds 12 LPGA titles, including the 2010 U.S. Women's Open. She was also a member of seven Solheim Cup teams, with her U.S. team winning five Cup titles. Notably, due to her passion for all things pink, she's fondly referred to on tour as the "Pink Panther."

"I'm very excited to be partnering with EisnerAmper and to become one of their brand ambassadors," said Paula. "I was really impressed when I heard about EisnerAmper's commitment to supporting women leaders."

"In choosing Paula, we focused on aligning with an athlete who demonstrates the importance of hard work and discipline and who is known throughout the world," said Jay Weinstein, Growth Vice Chair of Eisner Advisory Group LLC. "Paula truly is a world-class athlete who has achieved great success due to a tireless dedication to her craft."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities have more than 300 partners and 3,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on .and LinkedIn.

