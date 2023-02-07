Cobb County Sheriff's Office implements cutting-edge digital intelligence platform from Chorus Intelligence Inc

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence Inc, announced today that it has been selected by Cobb County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) to implement the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS), an industry-first, end-to-end, digital intelligence and crime analysis solution.

Chorus Logo (PRNewswire)

Following a successful trial with Chorus, the CIS was selected as the solution of choice.

The CIS features intuitive data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment tools that will support CCSO's Criminal Investigation division in managing the biggest crime types and threats to public safety. These include fugitive apprehension, forgery, fraud, domestic violence, sexual offenses and organized crime.

CCSO is currently undergoing a three-year strategic plan which includes carving an innovative approach to the way that it manages investigations. It has set out to reduce, solve and prevent crime with the support of cutting-edge technologies that promote intelligence-led policing. Following a successful trial with Chorus, the CIS was selected as the solution of choice. Key benefits include:

Data-driven decision making - Automatically triage, visualize and enrich data in several ways to spot connections, promoting evidence-based decision making.

Seamless data sharing and collaboration – Collaborate on cases and share intelligence internally and externally, at the click of a button.

Efficiency through empowerment – Self-serve tools can be used by multiple roles to get answers from data.

Intelligence-led resource optimization – leverage actionable intelligence to determine the who, what, when and where of an incident and allocate resources effectively.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens Sr., of CCSO said, "I am committed to providing the best crime-fighting solutions to everyone in Cobb County. At the Sheriff's Office, we look for tools that allow us to provide precise investigative analysis. The CIS provides multiple levels of analysis in a single package that is intuitive and easy to use. What used to take hours of manual research and intensive work can now be done quickly, with reliable information and with accuracy. The end result is better service to my constituents and increased collaboration and intelligence-led policing initiatives."

Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus Intelligence said: "We are excited to welcome CCSO and look forward to supporting their journey to becoming one of the most technologically advanced law enforcement agencies in the country. The CIS will provide CCSO with the force multiplier that it needs to easily spot connections and open up investigative lines of inquiry. As criminals continue to get smarter through advancements in technology this is the level of sophistication that is now needed to improve crime resolution rates."

CCSO joins several national law enforcement agencies setting a precedent for intelligence-led policing through the implementation of the CIS, including the City of Virginia Beach Police Department. For more information visit: chorusintel.com

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence is a trusted supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment software for law enforcement, government agencies, financial and corporate institutions across the globe. Made up of one platform and a single user interface, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) can be used by all, no matter your role, to get answers from your data. Founded in 2011, Chorus is used by most agencies in the UK and many North American agencies. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation to confidently turn data into intelligence and evidence. chorusintel.com

