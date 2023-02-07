Aston Carter Awarded 2023 Best of Staffing® for Client and Talent Service Excellence by ClearlyRated

For eighth consecutive year, Aston Carter receives the prestigious dual diamond designation

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a leading workforce solutions agency with a focus on financial and professional staffing services, announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards with Diamond designations. Each year, Best of Staffing is awarded to staffing agencies who have demonstrated superior service based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and contract employees.

Aston Carter Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aston Carter) (PRNewswire)

This year, Aston Carter is again recognized for Best of Staffing Talent as a 10-year Diamond Award winner and five-year Diamond Award winner for Best of Staffing Client. The Diamond designations are presented to firms that have been recognized as Best of Staffing for at least five consecutive years, a select group of less than 1% of all U.S. staffing companies.

"It's an honor for our teams to be recognized for their hard work and dedication, as we are committed to providing an industry-leading customer experience," said Aston Carter President, Stuart Ferguson. "We pride ourselves in providing custom workforce solutions while maintaining a trusting relationship with all of our clients and contract employees."

On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.8 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with nonwinning agencies. Over 74% of clients and 73% of their placed contract employees ranked their experience with Aston Carter a 9 or 10 out of 10, significantly higher than the industry's average of 46% and 45%.

"These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Hats off to these service leaders — it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

To learn more about Aston Carter and the services they provide, please visit AstonCarter.com.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a workforce solutions company delivering world-class staffing services and innovative offerings to more than 7,000 clients across the globe. Drawing on our deep recruiting expertise and commitment to the talent experience, we extend the capabilities of industry-leading companies by providing skilled professionals and solutions to address today's business challenges. Our expansive global footprint enables us to work with agility and deliver excellence when meeting the evolving needs of our clients and talent community.

To learn more, visit AstonCarter.com. Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aston Carter