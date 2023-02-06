Prodigy Education to lead thought leadership panel on digital game-based learning at SXSW EDU®

Makers of Prodigy Math game will drive discussion around K-12 classroom technology best-practices at Austin, Texas event



TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Prodigy Education , makers of one of North America's most popular math games, will lead a panel of education thought leaders at SXSW EDU® next month to deliver critical insights into effective uses of digital game-based learning in K-12 classrooms.

Prodigy Education will lead a thought leadership panel on digital game-based learning at SXSW EDU® (CNW Group/Prodigy Education Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Current State of Digital Game-Based Learning panel assembles an unmissable array of teaching experts on day one of the annual conference and festival in Austin, Texas, which brings together some of the foremost minds in the education industry to foster innovation and learning.

The panel will be moderated by Prodigy Education's Educational Efficacy Director and former Assistant Principal within the U.S. public school system, Dr. Joshua Prieur. Speakers will share learnings and perspectives on the power of DGBL tools and how teachers can best leverage them to positively impact student achievement and learning attitudes.

"The education industry has only begun to scratch the surface of how to effectively integrate DGBL tools into classrooms," said Dr. Prieur. "At Prodigy, we've seen the positive impact that fun and engaging games can have on millions of students in math achievement and motivation. It's vital we continue to challenge ourselves, both as technology providers and educators, to ensure we're creating and leveraging the very best tools in the most impactful ways. I'm excited to be part of such an engaging panel, which promises to deliver an expert perspective on this important and timely topic."

Accompanying Dr. Prieur on the panel is:

Dr. André Denham, Ph.D . - Associate Dean for Graduate Academic Affairs & Associate and Professor of Instructional Technology at The University of Alabama . Dr. Denham has presented over 35 conference papers, roundtables, and poster sessions at national and international professional conferences. In addition, he has given 20+ invited talks, keynotes, and workshops. His research focuses on the design, development, and integration of games—both analog and digital—as a means of transforming how we teach and learn mathematics.

Kayla Dornfeld , M.Ed. - A third-grade teacher in North Dakota and CEO of Top Dog Teaching. Kayla has won numerous awards during her career including the '2020 Top Educator of the Year' from the International Association of Top Professionals, and '2019 North Dakota Teacher of the Year'. In addition, Kayla is an award-winning author of two best-selling books and has been a featured speaker at more than 100 events.

Katherine Whitehurst , M.Ed. - A Math Interventionist in Illinois with 17 years of teaching experience, Katherine has taught Kindergarten through 5th grade, as well as Reading Recovery. In addition, Katherine presented at the T21Con technology conference at Illinois State University in 2019.

During the session, panelists will explore themes including adoption trends and usage levels of DGBL tools before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic, examples of effective classroom implementation based on educators' experiences, and what opportunities there may be to improve the integration of digital games in K-12 classrooms.

Prodigy Math is used by more than 55 million students and was recently named the most popular supplemental classroom tool in U.S. schools.* The free-to-play, standards-aligned, fantasy-inspired adventure is designed to make practicing math as fun and engaging as possible for kids. Kids can explore different worlds across Prodigy Island, going on quests, meeting magical characters, and rescuing and collecting pets - all while practicing math skills.

The Current State of Digital Game-Based Learning panel takes place Monday, March 6 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm CT at the Austin Convention Center in Room 8ABC.

Press Credentials: To register for SXSW EDU®, please go to sxswedu.com/press/accreditation.

About Prodigy Education

Prodigy Education is a global leader in game-based learning. Our mission is to help every student in the world love learning, motivating millions worldwide via fun, secure and accessible curriculum-aligned gameplay experiences. At Prodigy Education, we believe maximizing student motivation helps develop a lifetime love of learning. Prodigy's approach to fun, game-based learning means kids no longer have to choose between homework and playtime. Learn more here .

About SXSW EDU

The SXSW EDU® Conference & Festival is a reflection of the world's most critical social issues as seen through the lens of education. This year's event will bring together the learner, the practitioner, the entrepreneur, and the visionary to share their groundbreaking stories, tackle complex issues, and build reimagined paths forward. As a community of diverse people who are united around a like-minded vision for the future, SXSW EDU serves as a place for attendees to renew their purpose in practice from both a personal and professional perspective. It is a place to reinforce the core principles of teaching and learning as well as an opportunity to express your creativity and passion for education. SXSW EDU is a component of the South by Southwest® family of conferences and festivals that has grown from 800 to over 8,000 registrants in the last decade. Join the passionate and innovative community at SXSW EDU, March 6-9, 2023.

*Source: LearnPlatform EdTech Top 40 Fall 2022 Report

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prodigy Education Inc.