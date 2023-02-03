All aboard the hype train for a fun and unique shopping experience featuring incredible displays, exclusive items, and products never before available in North America through March 2, 2023.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In just a few short weeks TAMASHII NATIONS will be headed to New York, NY for a limited time to bring fans an unparalleled shopping experience. Here customers will be able to purchase Event Exclusives, as well as items only available at the Tamashii Nations Tokyo Store located in Japan. All your favorite product lines will be available (while supplies last) including S.H.Figuarts, FiguartsZERO, Figuarts mini, METAL BUILD, THE ROBOT SPIRITS and more. Additionally, fans will get to see new and upcoming products on display that have yet to be released!

TAMASHII NATIONS SHOWCASES AN UNPARALLELED EXPERIENCE AT HBX NEW YORK FOR A LIMITED TIME STARTING FEBRUARY 23, 2023 (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TAMASHII NATIONS STORE TOKYO Exclusives Available at HBX New York:

METAL BUILD Strike Gundam -Heliopolis Roll Out Ver.

THE ROBOT SPIRITS RX-78-3 G-3 Gundam ver. A.N.I.M.E. Real Marking

THE ROBOT SPIRITS MS-09RS Rick Dom Char's Custom Model ver. A.N.I.M.E. Real Marking

THE ROBOT SPIRITS EVA-01 Test Type [Best Selection]

S.H.Figuarts Kamen Rider Zero-One Rising Hopper [Best Selection]

S.H.Figuarts Ultraman Z [Best Selection]

TAMASHII NATIONS Event Exclusives Available at HBX New York:

FiguartsZERO [EXTRA BATTLE] Monkey.D.Luffy -GEAR 4 LEO BAZOOKA- [SPECIAL COLOR EDITION]

FiguartsZERO [EXTRA BATTLE] Charlotte Katakuri -MOCHI TSUKI- [SPECIAL COLOR EDITION]

What: TAMASHII NATIONS EXPERIENCE at HBX NEW YORK

Where: 41 Division St, New York, NY 10002

When: February 23 – March 2, 2023

Open Time: Monday to Saturday 11am – 7pm, Sunday 12pm – 6pm

For more information and the latest updates regarding the TAMASHII NATIONS EXPERIENCE at HBX NEW YORK, please visit tamashiiweb.com.

About TAMASHII NATIONS

TAMASHII NATIONS is a collection of high-quality figure brands assembled under the Bandai Spirits banner. Two of its most notable names are the Chogokin and S.H.Figuarts series, which feature a wide variety of characters from tokusatsu, anime, and robot IPs. The master craftsmen of TAMASHII NATIONS make sure to instill soul—tamashii—into every product they release worldwide.

About HBX

HBX is a global e-commerce platform and retail destination carrying over 250 curated brands from both established and up-and-coming menswear, womenswear and lifestyle labels. HBX focuses on delivering the latest, trend-setting fashion, accessories, shoes, home and lifestyle goods to its customers, curating a truly global and exciting assortment at the leading edge of culture. With the HBX e-commerce platform shipping to over 80 markets worldwide, it has retail stores in New York and Hong Kong. For more information, visit hbx.com.

