ProfNet Expert Alerts for February 03, 2023

Competency-Based Education

Norovirus

Climate Change

The Epoch Times: Remote Freelance Reporter, International and US News (UK)

Dow Jones: Summer 2023 Internship - Custom Program and Events (NY)

Dr. Verna Lowe

Director of Academic Programs

Western Governors University's School of Education

"Competencies are developed for the different programs, reflecting the knowledge and skills that graduates will need to have mastered to succeed in the workforce of today and tomorrow. Competency-based education is a respected model of education that offers education to individuals by measuring learning rather than time. The model accomplishes two goals: it gives each learner time to learn, and it provides a way to assure there has been learning because the learner must meet set competencies within a course or program, proving mastery of knowledge and skills."

The value of competency-based education

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/lp/teach/wgu/school-education

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Norovirus

Chip Manuel, Ph.D.

Food Safety Science Advisor

GOJO Industries

"Several elements are coming together that suggest we may soon see a surge in norovirus cases – similar to what we've seen with other viruses like RSV and flu. It's not a coincidence that U.S. norovirus cases dropped to historic lows in 2020 and 2021, then came surging back as Americans began dropping their pandemic precautions this past spring. People are fatigued by social distancing, isolation, and masking, but it is important to remember that everyday practices like hand and surface hygiene help to control norovirus and many other infectious diseases."

Dr. Manuel expects to see a surge in norovirus cases soon. Norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food in the United States. Outbreaks are most common November-April.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chip-manuel-ph-d-1874154a

Website: https://www.gojo.com/en/

Media contact: Kelly Ward-Smith, smithke@gojo.com

Climate Change

Steve Meller, PhD

CEO, Founder

CH4 Global

Our planet is in trouble. We are heading for the demise of humanity unless we make some radical changes both in how we live and how we impact greenhouse gases. We know that addressing anthropogenic methane emissions is one of the most critical goals globally, to achieve by 2030, to get greenhouse gas emissions reduced. That's partly because of methane's outsized climate impact in the short term, and because methane emissions have dramatically increased with the last seven years being the warmest on record. Reductions by focusing on fossil fuels only, are insufficient today, and it's not just us saying it— the UN, the IPCC, and many other others now understand it's not enough.

Climate change. Impact severity of the different types of GHGs - how methane is the only viable solution to save humanity. Animal agriculture & enteric methane challenges. Responsible custodianship of the planet. Solutions for today to reduce GHG while we wait for other technology to catch up.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-meller-250b091/

Website: ch4global.com

Media contact: Charlene Moore, pr@kindmarketing.com

