OBSERVE, INC. PROMOTES KEITH BUTLER AS PRESIDENT & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Observe, Inc., the SaaS observability Company, announced that Keith Butler has been promoted to President & CRO.

"With 200% growth in bookings and 250% growth in MRR during FY23 Keith has proven he can plan, execute and deliver stellar results," said Jeremy Burton , CEO of Observe, "But more than that, Keith has also been instrumental in our journey to market-fit. The hardest CRO job is that of an early-stage startup—it's not just about selling—building a repeatable go-to-market and giving feedback to engineering is even more important. We would not be where we are today without Keith's insights and expertise."

Keith began his career working at some of the most pre-eminent names in technology—Xerox and PTC. After a decade of success, he moved to join John McMahon 's enterprise software sales team at BladeLogic. For the past ten years, Keith has worked at startups such as Aveksa (acquired by RSA), Perfecto (acquired by Perforce), and Observe.

"FY23 was a fantastic year for the team. Everyone is excited about what we have accomplished & we are all looking forward to a great year in FY24. The foundations are laid… now it's time to get after it!" said Keith Butler, President & Chief Revenue Officer at Observe, Inc. "Customers are fed up with the lack of visibility and escalating costs in their legacy monitoring environments. Observe's modern architecture enables our customers to consolidate their tooling to improve troubleshooting and lower their costs."

Background

Observe, Inc., was founded in 2017 by Sutter Hill Ventures and recruited a world-class founding team with deep experience dealing with vast quantities of data. Jacob Leverich joined the team from Splunk, Jonathan Trevor from Wavefront, Jon Watte from Roblox, and Philip Unterbrunner from Snowflake—via Facebook. More recently, Observe began building out its executive team through Jeremy Burton, who joined as CEO in 2018 from Dell Technologies, Keith Butler, who joined as CRO from Perfecto in 2020, and Qi Jin, who joined as President Of Engineering & Products from Stripe in 2022.

Observe is focused on a new market segment called "observability," which promises to supplant the $20B+ market for log analytics, infrastructure monitoring, and application performance management.

About Observe

Observe is the SaaS observability company that has long believed that almost all businesses are data-rich but information poor. Observe's vision is to turn the world's business data into information.

