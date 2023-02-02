Imaging Endpoints Welcomes Steven P. Rowe, M.D., Ph.D., to their Industry Leading Scientific Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), the world's largest oncology-focused imaging CRO, announced today the addition of Steven P. Rowe, M.D., Ph.D., to the company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Rowe is an Associate Professor of Radiology and Radiological Science, Urology, and Oncology at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Rowe received his M.D. and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Michigan and completed residencies in nuclear medicine and radiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Clinically, Dr. Rowe practices diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine, with research focusing on novel molecular imaging agent application in positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). He is particularly interested in the use of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET agents in prostate cancer and renal cell carcinoma. He and his colleagues recently developed and validated a structured reporting system for delineating and codifying findings on PSMA PET known as PSMA Reporting and Data System (PSMA-RADS).

"It's a pleasure to welcome Steven to the Scientific Advisory Board," said Ron Korn, M.D., Ph.D., founder and Chief Medical Officer of IE. "With his experience and impactful research on PSMA-targeted PET agents in prostate cancer and renal cell carcinoma, his insights will be a tremendous benefit to the team."

"It is an honor to join the Imaging Endpoints Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Rowe. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with Dr. Korn, the expert Physician Team at Imaging Endpoints, and my fellow SAB members in finding new ways to connect imaging to life-changing innovations and therapies for oncology patients."

Imaging Endpoints is the globally recognized leader in clinical trial imaging for oncology trials and is dedicated to Connecting Imaging to the Cure. The Company's SAB is comprised of other world-renowned leaders in oncology, including Dr. Daniel Von Hoff, Dr. David Sidransky, Dr. Elliott Fishman, Dr. Antonio Fojo, Dr. Bruce Cheson, Dr. Manuel Hidalgo, and Dr. Axel Hanauske.

About Imaging Endpoints

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is passionately dedicated to its vision to "Connect Imaging to the Cure" and works every day to advance imaging science, technology, and services aimed at bringing curative technologies to humankind.

Having supported approval of many of the most impactful new drugs in oncology, IE's experience encompasses the customization of imaging to facilitate regulatory approval in hundreds of trials across all phases of development. IE also provides data to support trial efficacy by integrating advanced imaging technologies, such as CD8 imaging, tumor growth kinetics, radiomics, and artificial intelligence — areas in which more than 50 peer-reviewed publications have established IE as the industry leader.

IE is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India; and Shanghai, China. The company is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and also an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

