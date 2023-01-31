ClassPass Honors Top Fitness & Wellness Studios and Instructors in North America with Annual Best of ClassPass Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass, the leading fitness and wellness membership, today announced the winners of the annual Best of ClassPass Awards, recognizing the top fitness and wellness studios and instructors on the platform across multiple categories including Best Fitness Studio, Best Instructor, and Best Wellness Business. Additionally, for the first year ever, the Best of ClassPass Awards will also feature the most innovative award, which honors one fitness studio and one wellness studio that goes above and beyond for their community.

"With wellness being more important than ever, we are so excited to bring back the Best of ClassPass Awards for another year," said Kinsey Livingston, Vice President of Partnerships at ClassPass. "From instructors that bring the noise to every class or studios that are innovating daily to keep up with the changing times, the Best of ClassPass Awards shine a spotlight on fitness and wellness studios, experiences, and instructors that show up for users and their communities every day."

The winners of the Best of ClassPass Awards are determined through a variety of factors, including a mix of ClassPass reservations and tens of thousands of personal user nominations across social media. The awards aim to continue to shine a light on fitness and wellness studios and instructors after a challenging few years for the industry.

This year, ClassPass is proud to announce HAUM Yoga and Blueberry Moon Salon Spa as the winners of the inaugural innovator Award. HAUM Yoga's space transforms from just a yoga studio to a community space where they host events such as the "Art of Yoga," an art show featuring local queer, underrepresented artists while Blueberry Moon has been innovating the wellness industry for over 15 years, creating an inviting space cruelty-free salon and spa through all products and services — whether it be a keratin or a perm.

For more information about the Best of ClassPass Awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://classpass.com/blog/best-of-classpass-united-states/ .

