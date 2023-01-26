Ziebart Promotes Former Accountant to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Recognizes Success of Brian Jackman, Appointed to Senior Vice President and Treasurer

TROY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With big plans for the coming year, Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, has promoted Brian Jackman to Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

Jackman has been with the brand for over 14 years, with his first role having been a Branch Accountant. From there, he remained resilient and ambitious, moving up within the company and becoming an expert within his field. In this new role, Jackman is responsible for all aspects of corporate financial functions, including financial and tax reporting requirements, cash management, liaison to several independent audit firms, banks and insurance institutions, warehouse functions and control of corporate assets.

Throughout his time at Ziebart, Jackman has filled six different positions within the brand's financial department, providing him with extensive knowledge in the corporate financial space. With Jackman's experience, he will be able to ensure Ziebart is allocating their funds wisely, allowing the brand to achieve necessary goals. As Ziebart continues to grow in 2023, Jackman will play a key role in ensuring the company stays on track with their financial goals. In 2021, Jackman was recognized in the 30 in Their Thirties class from DBusiness Magazine as driving force of growth and change in Metro Detroit.

"Brian has been a key component to Ziebart's success for many years," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "His approach towards our financial profile has always aided our growth projections and has helped drive initiatives to better the brand."

Ziebart continues to be a driving force in the automotive aftercare industry and continues to grow and evolve to fit consumer needs. The brand has been around for over 60 years and maintains the same goal: helping customers protect their cars to get the most out of their investment, all while bringing back that new car feeling with every Ziebart visit. As an industry leader, Ziebart sets the standard for car care, and has pioneered several protection techniques in addition to inventing rust proofing.

With over 400 locations and 1,300 service centers in 37 countries, the brand has made record sales in the United States and finished out 2022 celebrating prestigious industry recognitions, grand openings and signed franchise agreements in nine different countries.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

