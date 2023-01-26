Dr. David Whittaker joins Alio as Chief Medical Officer

The company adds seasoned leaders to its executive team as it prepares for commercial launch

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alio, Inc., a medical technology company reinventing the management of chronic disease, announced its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. David Whittaker. Whittaker brings a combination of clinical, engineering, innovative, and entrepreneurial experience to Alio. As a practicing vascular surgeon, his clinical expertise spans the full breadth of minimally invasive endovascular procedures and open vascular reconstructions. His work in both the private and academic sectors enables a wide-ranging perspective on the clinical and economic factors that affect patient care and medical device development.

During his tenure as the CMO for the Defense Health Agency (DHA), he led innovation and design for the 51-hospital, $52B + system serving nearly 10 million lives. In addition, Whittaker was responsible for positioning $200M in DoD investments and significant direct investments spanning 20 portfolios and 5 major program lines including management systems for emerging threats, autonomous systems, human performance, operational medicine, and integrated systems. Another central function of his role at the DHA was the assessment of available technologies and processes to revolutionize military healthcare.

"Understandably, providers are hesitant to implement new technology as it often creates greater friction within their workflows, it may be unclear how to bill for it, or there's not a substantial ROI for the intended patient population," said Whittaker. "Alio has not only proven the value it can provide, it is also a drastic improvement from the status quo, particularly for patients on dialysis. The Alio SmartPatch provides us with actionable patient metrics we would otherwise have zero insight into—and establishes important trends we can use to improve patient care."

Alio adds Whittaker to the leadership roster after hitting a number of key milestones last year such as its first FDA clearance, the opening of its new Denver area office — which now has more than 20 employees, and the launch and completion of a number of clinical studies.

In addition to Whittaker, Alio also brought on a new head of marketing, Dana Schroeder. Schroeder has worked in marketing and communications within a number of factions of healthcare including health benefits, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and international healthcare policy. Applying her experience working for seed-stage startups to Fortune 100 organizations, she will be responsible for preparing for commercial launch while expanding the company's reach and influence in the digital health space.

"Last year we established incredible momentum as an organization," said David Kuraguntla, CEO and Co-Founder of Alio. "Adding dynamic leaders to our team like Dave and Dana will help us accelerate our growth trajectory while building out our functional capabilities. These individuals, while experts in their respective fields, are united by their strong belief in the mission and vision of our company. I'm very much looking forward to how we will work together to reach our shared goals."

Alio, Inc. is a medical technology company bringing peace of mind to people with chronic conditions through non-invasive, wireless remote patient monitoring. Currently, Alio uses its SmartPatch™ technology to monitor individuals with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) undergoing dialysis. Alio's platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and create actionable insights. These insights enable targeted interventions with the potential for improved health outcomes and reduced hospitalizations. Alio has built a team of seasoned leaders with diverse backgrounds spanning across industries and segments such as medical devices, wearable technology, government relations, commercialization, and reimbursement. Visit our website for more information: https://alio.ai.

