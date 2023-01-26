Catalina Launches Reach Extender

Catalina Media Platform to Expand Content Delivered to

Kroger Shoppers in First-of-Its-Kind Launch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopper intelligence leader Catalina has introduced Catalina Reach Extender, which amplifies current digital offers by extending relevant printed offers at check-out to those who shop exclusively In-store. The retail data science, insights, and media company, 84.51°, is an early collaborator.

In collaboration with 84.51°, Catalina Reach Extender will help amplify and deliver expanded promotional offers to exclusively in-store shoppers at Kroger that complement the U.S. supermarket company's online offers. (PRNewswire)

The ultimate aim of Catalina Reach Extender is to engage 100% of our shoppers with the best possible access to value.

84.51° currently delivers personalized promotional offers to Kroger's digitally engaged shoppers via its website, mobile app, and more broadly via its Loyal Customer Mailer. Catalina Reach Extender is a complementary solution to the way current offers are delivered and will expand the impact of promotional offers by aligning those offers to the way customers shop – in-store, online or both.

"Catalina is always looking to deliver meaningful and relevant value to customers wherever and whenever they shop. Catalina Reach Extender has been designed with this in mind so that loyal in-store shoppers receive offers in a way that is relevant to them, while they're shopping, ultimately increasing satisfaction, trip frequency and basket size," said Wesley Bean, U.S. Chief Retail Officer for Catalina. "With inflation continuing to concern shoppers across the country, offering shoppers greater value on their favorite brands and products in a relevant way is not only appreciated, but also it engenders even greater loyalty."

To execute the program, 84.51° will select a base of loyal, exclusively in-store Kroger shoppers to provide in-store offers that complement its online offers. Powered by the state-of-the-art, cloud-based Catalina Media Platform, 84.51° will then deliver these relevant offers to shoppers via in-lane printers in each store.

"We look forward to using this breakthrough technology to bring meaningful savings to even more customers," said Cara Pratt, SVP, Kroger Precision Marketing at 84.51. "The ultimate aim of using Catalina Reach Extender is to engage 100% of our shoppers with the best possible access to value. This expansion will enable CPG brands to engage even more shoppers with inspiring products for their homes and families."

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio, podcast and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com .

Over the years, Catalina and Walgreens have refined their ability to bring more personalized offers to the retailer’s customers in-store, with Catalina now supporting the rapidly evolving omnichannel strategy at Walgreens. (PRNewsfoto/Catalina) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalina