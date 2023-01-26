Alaska Air Group delivers strong fourth quarter 2022 and full-year results

Delivered industry-leading full-year adjusted pretax margin of 7.6%;

Record annual revenue of $9.6 billion, up 10% versus 2019;

Employees hard work recognized with performance-based bonuses totaling 10.5% of annual pay

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and provided an outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

"2022 was a year of significant recovery and accomplishment for Alaska Airlines," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "Despite many challenges during the year, we ran one of the best operations, signed five new labor deals, and executed the majority of our single fleet transition. The results we posted today signal how well our teams are navigating this recovery. I want to thank our employees for their commitment to our success, and for the work they do every day to take great care of our guests. I am confident that we are well positioned to grow, compete and out-perform in 2023."

Financial Results:

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $22 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, and $58 million , or $0.45 per diluted share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 of $18 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, and $478 million , or $3.77 per diluted share.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $118 million , or $0.92 per diluted share, and $556 million , or $4.35 per diluted share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and net loss for the full year 2021, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $31 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, and $256 million , or $2.03 per share.

Recorded $257 million of incentive pay in 2022 earned by employees for meeting or exceeding profitability, safety and emissions targets. The payout is the richest in the 20-year history of the plan, representing nearly six weeks of pay for most employees.

Recorded $2.5 billion in operating revenue for the fourth quarter, resulting in $9.6 billion in operating revenue for the full year 2022, the highest annual total in company history.

Received nearly $1.5 billion in annual cash remuneration under the renewed co-brand credit card arrangement with Bank of America, the highest level in the program's history.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity:

Announced plans to resume share repurchases in early 2023 to offset annual dilution. Repurchases are expected to range from $75 million to $100 million in 2023.

Ended the quarter with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49%, within our target range of 40% to 50%.

Repaid $52 million in debt in the fourth quarter, bringing total debt payments to $385 million for the full year 2022.

Held $2.4 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of Dec. 31, 2022 .

Fleet Updates:

Retired ten Airbus A320 aircraft and nine Q400 aircraft during the fourth quarter. All remaining A320 aircraft have since been retired and all remaining Q400 aircraft will be retired by the end of January 2023 .

Amended a previously existing aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing to convert 52 737 MAX aircraft options to firm purchases for delivery between 2024 and 2027. Alaska also added an incremental 105 delivery positions to purchase 737 MAX aircraft between 2026 and 2030.

Received four 737-9 aircraft during the quarter, bringing the total 737-9 fleet to 37.

Received three E175 aircraft during the quarter, bringing Horizon's total E175 fleet to 33.

Other Operational Updates:

Partnered with Lyft to offer Mileage Plan members one mile for every $1 spent on all Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada .

Added a new Mileage Plan partner, Mokulele Airlines, to offer guests more convenient connections within the Hawaiian Islands, starting in early 2023.

Launched the first U.S. electronic bag tag program, enabling guests to tag their luggage through the airline's mobile app before they reach the airport.

Opened the renovated C Concourse Lounge in Seattle , the first of several investments that will improve the lounge experience with more seating and food and beverage choices for guests in Seattle , Portland , San Francisco and Los Angeles .

Environmental, Social and Governance Updates:

Donated a retired Q400 to the Portland Community College Foundation, providing students of the Aviation Maintenance Technology and Aviation Science programs the opportunity to gain hands-on experience working on a commercial aircraft.

Completed the transition to paper cups for inflight beverages, which will replace more than 55 million plastic cups each year with a more sustainable alternative.

Donated 55 million miles to 20 different charities through Alaska's Care Miles program in 2022.

Created a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Disability Office dedicated to ensuring Alaska becomes a leader in disability inclusion.

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income per share $ 22

$ 0.17

$ 18

$ 0.14 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 12

0.09

21

0.16 Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 120

0.93

(6)

(0.05) Special items - labor and related(b) (6)

(0.04)

2

0.02 Income tax effect of reconciling items above (30)

(0.23)

(4)

(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 118

$ 0.92

$ 31

$ 0.24



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income per share $ 58

$ 0.45

$ 478

$ 3.77 Payroll Support Program grant wage offset —

—

(914)

(7.21) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 76

0.60

(47)

(0.37) Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 496

3.88

(1)

(0.01) Special items - labor and related(b) 84

0.66

(10)

(0.08) Income tax effect of reconciling items above (158)

(1.24)

238

1.87 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 556

$ 4.35

$ (256)

$ (2.03)





(a) Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets. (b) Special items - labor and related in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

A conference call regarding the fourth quarter and full year results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PST on Jan. 26, 2023. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.

References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions including those associated with pandemic recovery, increases in operating costs including fuel, inability to meet cost reduction, ESG and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. (NYSE: ALK).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended December

31,

Twelve Months Ended December

31, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Operating Revenue





















Passenger revenue $ 2,264

$ 1,715

32 %

$ 8,808

$ 5,499

60 % Mileage Plan other revenue 157

129

22 %

590

461

28 % Cargo and other revenue 58

55

5 %

248

216

31 %

9,646

6,176

56 %























Operating Expenses





















Wages and benefits 709

637

11 %

2,640

2,218

19 % Variable incentive pay 117

42

179 %

257

151

70 % Payroll Support Program grant wage offset —

—

— %

—

(914)

NM Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 668

426

57 %

2,668

1,279

109 % Aircraft maintenance 93

92

1 %

424

364

16 % Aircraft rent 69

66

5 %

291

254

15 % Landing fees and other rentals 146

141

4 %

581

555

5 % Contracted services 86

68

26 %

329

235

40 % Selling expenses 77

50

54 %

295

173

71 % Depreciation and amortization 105

100

5 %

415

394

5 % Food and beverage service 54

42

29 %

197

139

42 % Third-party regional carrier expense 37

41

(10) %

182

147

24 % Other 181

159

14 %

717

507

41 % Special items - fleet transition and other 120

(6)

NM

496

(1)

NM Special items - labor and related (6)

2

NM

84

(10)

NM Total Operating Expenses 2,456

1,860

32 %

9,576

5,491

74 % Operating Income 23

39

(41) %

70

685

(90) % Non-operating Income (Expense)





















Interest income 18

6

200 %

53

25

112 % Interest expense (24)

(27)

(11) %

(108)

(128)

(16) % Interest capitalized 6

2

200 %

14

11

27 % Other - net 12

9

33 %

50

36

39 % Total Non-operating Income (Expense) 12

(10)

NM

9

(56)

116 % Income Before Income Tax 35

29





79

629



Income tax expense 13

11





21

151



Net Income $ 22

$ 18





$ 58

$ 478



























Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.17

$ 0.14





$ 0.46

$ 3.82



Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.17

$ 0.14





$ 0.45

$ 3.77



























Shares used for computation:





















Basic 127.303

125.708





126.657

125.063



Diluted 128.470

127.284





127.899

126.775





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.





As of December 31 (in millions) 2022

2021 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 338

$ 470 Marketable securities 2,079

2,646 Total cash and marketable securities 2,417

3,116 Receivables - net 296

546 Inventories and supplies - net 104

62 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 223

196 Total Current Assets 3,040

3,920







Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 9,053

8,127 Other property and equipment 1,661

1,489 Deposits for future flight equipment 670

384

11,384

10,000 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,127

3,862 Total Property and Equipment - Net 7,257

6,138







Other Assets





Operating lease assets 1,566

1,453 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,038

2,044 Other noncurrent assets 380

396 Total Other Assets 3,984

3,893







Total Assets $ 14,281

$ 13,951

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.





As of December 31 (in millions except share amounts) 2022

2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 221

$ 200 Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 619

457 Air traffic liability 1,180

1,163 Other accrued liabilities 846

625 Deferred revenue 1,123

912 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 247

268 Current portion of long-term debt 276

366 Total Current Liabilities 4,512

3,991







Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 1,883

2,173







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,469

1,279 Deferred income taxes 574

578 Deferred revenue 1,374

1,446 Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits 348

305 Other liabilities 305

378 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 4,070

3,986







Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2022 - 136,883,042 shares; 2021 - 135,255,808 shares, Outstanding: 2022 - 127,533,098 shares; 2021 - 125,905,864 shares 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 577

494 Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2022 - 9,349,944 shares; 2021 - 9,349,944 shares (674)

(674) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (388)

(262) Retained earnings 4,300

4,242

3,816

3,801 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,281

$ 13,951

SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.









(in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022(a)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022(b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 58

$ 36

$ 22 Non-cash reconciling items 953

719

234 Changes in working capital 407

654

(247) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,418

1,409

9











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (1,671)

(947)

(724) Other investing activities 453

59

394 Net cash used in investing activities (1,218)

(888)

(330)











Net cash used in financing activities (325)

(296)

(29)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (125)

225

(350) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of year 494

494

719 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end

of year $ 369

$ 719

$ 369





(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2022. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2022 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2022, from the year ended December 31, 2022.

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)















Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 10,331

9,196

12.3 %

41,468

32,407

28.0 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 12,855

11,279

14.0 %

51,330

38,598

33.0 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,030

14,207

5.8 %

60,773

52,445

15.9 % Load factor 85.5 %

79.4 %

6.1 pts

84.5 %

73.6 %

10.9 pts Yield 17.61¢

15.20¢

15.9 %

17.16¢

14.25¢

20.4 % RASM 16.49¢

13.36¢

23.4 %

15.87¢

11.78¢

34.8 % CASMex(b) 11.14¢

10.12¢

10.1 %

10.41¢

9.80¢

6.3 % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $3.55

$2.26

57.1 %

$3.42

$2.02

69.3 % Fuel gallons (000,000) 185

179

3.4 %

758

656

15.5 % ASMs per gallon 81.2

79.4

2.3 %

80.2

79.9

0.3 % Departures (000) 95

94

1.1 %

404

377

7.2 % Average full-time equivalent employees

(FTEs) 23,195

21,043

10.2 %

22,564

19,375

16.5 % Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 8,237

6,900

19.4 %

31,795

23,268

36.6 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 11,994

10,078

19.0 %

46,812

33,755

38.7 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,004

12,737

9.9 %

55,224

45,741

20.7 % Load factor 85.6 %

79.1 %

6.5 pts

84.8 %

73.8 %

11.0 pts Yield 16.39¢

13.97¢

17.3 %

15.92¢

13.07¢

21.8 % RASM 15.49¢

12.39¢

25.0 %

14.91¢

10.99¢

35.7 % CASMex(b) 10.05¢

9.14¢

10.0 %

9.45¢

8.96¢

5.5 % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $3.52

$2.25

56.4 %

$3.40

$2.01

69.2 % Fuel gallons (000,000) 163

150

8.7 %

646

530

21.9 % ASMs per gallon 85.9

84.8

1.3 %

85.5

86.2

(0.8) % Departures (000) 62

56

10.7 %

244

207

17.9 % Average full-time equivalent employees

(FTEs) 17,792

15,855

12.2 %

17,224

14,366

19.9 % Aircraft utilization 9.9

10.0

(1.0) %

9.9

9.7

2.1 % Average aircraft stage length 1,341

1,356

(1.1) %

1,347

1,324

1.7 % Operating fleet(d) 225

217

8 a/c

225

217

8 a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,094

2,296

(8.8) %

9,673

9,139

5.8 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 861

1,201

(28.3) %

4,518

4,842

(6.7) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,027

1,469

(30.1) %

5,549

6,704

(17.2) % Load factor 83.9 %

81.7 %

2.2 pts

81.4 %

72.2 %

9.2 pts Yield 34.66¢

25.57¢

35.5 %

29.97¢

22.49¢

33.3 % RASM 30.08¢

21.82¢

37.9 %

25.34¢

17.12¢

48.0 % Departures (000) 33

38

(13.2) %

160

170

(5.9) % Operating fleet(d) 86

94

(8) a/c

86

94

(8) a/c





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.

Given the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2022 to 2019.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2022 Compared with 2019 (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2019

Change

2022

2019

Change Passenger revenue $ 2,264

$ 2,057

10 %

$ 8,808

$ 8,095

9 % Mileage Plan other revenue 157

119

32 %

590

465

27 % Cargo and other revenue 58

52

12 %

248

221

12 % Total Operating Revenue $ 2,479

$ 2,228

11 %

$ 9,646

$ 8,781

10 %























Operating expense, excluding fuel and

special items $ 1,674

$ 1,500

12 %

$ 6,328

$ 5,796

9 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and

losses 668

476

40 %

2,668

1,884

42 % Special items 114

—

NM

580

38

NM Total Operating Expenses $ 2,456

$ 1,976

24 %

$ 9,576

$ 7,718

24 %























Total Non-operating Income (Expense) $ 12

$ (9)

NM

$ 9

$ (47)

119 % Income Before Income Tax $ 35

$ 243

(86) %

$ 79

$ 1,016

(92) %























Consolidated Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 10,331

11,715

(12) %

41,468

46,733

(11) % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 12,855

13,928

(8) %

51,330

56,040

(8) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,030

16,648

(10) %

60,773

66,654

(9) % Load Factor 85.5 %

83.7 %

1.8 pts

84.5 %

84.1 %

0.4 pts Yield 17.61¢

14.77¢

19 %

17.16¢

14.45¢

19 % RASM 16.49¢

13.38¢

23 %

15.87¢

13.17¢

21 % CASMex 11.14¢

9.01¢

24 %

10.41¢

8.70¢

20 % FTEs 23,195

22,506

3 %

22,564

22,126

2 %

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 1,966

$ 298

$ —

$ —

$ 2,264

$ —

$ 2,264 CPA revenue —

—

71

(71)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 146

11

—

—

157

—

157 Cargo and other revenue 58

—

—

—

58

—

58 Total Operating Revenue 2,170

309

71

(71)

2,479

—

2,479 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,408

243

92

(69)

1,674

114

1,788 Fuel expense 572

84

—

—

656

12

668 Total Operating Expenses 1,980

327

92

(69)

2,330

126

2,456 Non-operating Income (Expense) 18

—

(7)

1

12

—

12 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 208

$ (18)

$ (28)

$ (1)

$ 161

$ (126)

$ 35 Pretax Margin















6.5 %





1.4 %





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 1,408

$ 307

$ —

$ —

$ 1,715

$ —

$ 1,715 CPA revenue —

—

84

(84)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 115

14

—

—

129

—

129 Cargo and other revenue 55

—

—

—

55

—

55 Total Operating Revenue 1,578

321

84

(84)

1,899

—

1,899 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,164

258

101

(85)

1,438

(4)

1,434 Fuel expense 339

66

—

—

405

21

426 Total Operating Expenses 1,503

324

101

(85)

1,843

17

1,860 Non-operating Income (Expense) (7)

—

(5)

2

(10)

—

(10) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 68

$ (3)

$ (22)

$ 3

$ 46

$ (17)

$ 29 Pretax Margin















2.4 %





1.5 %

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 7,454

$ 1,354

$ —

$ —

$ 8,808

$ —

$ 8,808 CPA revenue —

—

359

(359)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 538

52

—

—

590

—

590 Cargo and other revenue 244

—

—

4

248

—

248 Total Operating Revenue 8,236

1,406

359

(355)

9,646

—

9,646 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 5,216

1,085

383

(356)

6,328

580

6,908 Fuel expense 2,195

397

—

—

2,592

76

2,668 Total Operating Expenses 7,411

1,482

383

(356)

8,920

656

9,576 Non-operating Income (Expense) 30

—

(22)

1

9

—

9 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 855

$ (76)

$ (46)

$ 2

$ 735

$ (656)

$ 79 Pretax Margin















7.6 %





0.8 %





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 4,411

$ 1,088

$ —

$ —

$ 5,499

$ —

$ 5,499 CPA revenue —

—

406

(406)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 402

59

—

—

461

—

461 Cargo and other revenue 212

—

—

4

216

—

216 Total Operating Revenue 5,025

1,147

406

(402)

6,176

—

6,176 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 4,101

1,096

373

(433)

5,137

(925)

4,212 Fuel expense 1,065

261

—

—

1,326

(47)

1,279 Total Operating Expenses 5,166

1,357

373

(433)

6,463

(972)

5,491 Non-operating Income (Expense) (38)

—

(21)

3

(56)

—

(56) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (179)

$ (210)

$ 12

$ 34

$ (343)

$ 972

$ 629 Pretax Margin















(5.6) %





10.2 %





(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes Payroll Support Program grant wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.

CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in cents) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Consolidated:













CASM 16.34 ¢

13.09 ¢

15.76 ¢

10.47 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll Support Program grant wage offset —

—

—

(1.75) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 4.44

3.00

4.39

2.44 Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 0.80

(0.04)

0.82

— Special items - labor and related(b) (0.04)

0.01

0.14

(0.02) CASM excluding fuel and special items 11.14 ¢

10.12 ¢

10.41 ¢

9.80 ¢















Mainline:













CASM 14.95 ¢

11.77 ¢

14.42 ¢

9.52 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program grant wage offset —

—

—

(1.75) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 4.17

2.66

4.11

2.33 Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 0.77

(0.05)

0.71

— Special items - labor and related(b) (0.04)

0.02

0.15

(0.02) CASM excluding fuel and special items 10.05 ¢

9.14 ¢

9.45 ¢

8.96 ¢





(a) Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of the A320 and Q400 fleets. (b) Special items - labor and related in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement.

Fuel Reconciliation















Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 657

$ 3.55

$ 434

$ 2.42 Losses (gains) on settled hedges (1)

—

(29)

(0.16) Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 656

$ 3.55

$ 405

$ 2.26 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment 12

0.06

21

0.12 GAAP fuel expense $ 668

$ 3.61

$ 426

$ 2.38 Fuel gallons



185





179

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 2,761

$ 3.64

$ 1,383

$ 2.11 Losses (gains) on settled hedges (169)

(0.22)

(57)

(0.09) Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 2,592

$ 3.42

$ 1,326

$ 2.02 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment 76

0.10

(47)

(0.07) GAAP fuel expense $ 2,668

$ 3.52

$ 1,279

$ 1.95 Fuel gallons



758





656

Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases (in millions) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 1,883

$ 2,173 Long-term and current capitalized operating leases 1,716

1,547 Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt $ 3,599

$ 3,720 Shareholders' equity 3,816

3,801 Total Invested Capital $ 7,415

$ 7,521







Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 49 %

49 %

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items (in millions) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Current portion of long-term debt $ 276

$ 366 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 247

268 Long-term debt 1,883

2,173 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,469

1,279 Total adjusted debt 3,875

4,086 Less: Total cash and marketable securities (2,417)

(3,116) Adjusted net debt $ 1,458

$ 970







(in millions) Year Ended December

31, 2022

Year Ended December

31, 2021 GAAP Operating Income $ 70

$ 685 Adjusted for:





Special items and Payroll Support Program grant wage offset 580

(925) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 76

(47) Depreciation and amortization 415

394 Aircraft rent 291

254 EBITDAR $ 1,432

$ 361 Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR 1.0x

2.7x

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By excluding fuel expense and certain other items, such as the Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and other special items, from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.

Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain other items, such as the Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and other special items, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.

Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.

CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.

Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenue and costs

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Air Group