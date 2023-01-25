White-Label Rewards Platform Wildfire to Integrate Company Sustainability Data through Karma Wallet Partnership

Karma Wallet enables Wildfire clients to integrate sustainability data and insights alongside cashback data

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, a sustainable financial technology platform, today announced a partnership with Wildfire, an enterprise-level white label cashback rewards platform, to integrate Karma Wallet's social and environmental responsibility scoring data of 15,000+ companies into Wildfire APIs. The partnership will allow Wildfire's white label cashback clients to easily identify sustainable vendors and pass that information along to their users.

The partnership will enable greater consumer awareness around company sustainability initiatives by combining Wildfire's cashback offerings for more than 50,000 online merchant programs with Karma Wallet's data.

"The partnership is a win for consumers and online merchants alike. Starting today, millions of new consumers who seek to live and shop more sustainably will have access to information that will help them drive more informed purchasing decisions," said Jayant Khadilkar, CEO and Co-Founder at Karma Wallet. "Our data shows the majority of Karma Wallet users increased their 'Karma Score'* after creating an account – proving not only are they looking for brands doing good, but want to support them as well."

"Wildfire's diverse clients have a common desire to provide an excellent shopping experience for their end users," said Tristan Barnum, CMO at Wildfire. "Enabling users to make savvy choices about where to spend their money is a key component of the Wildfire platform, and with the addition of Karma Wallet's social and environmental data, we further our leadership position in powering the world's best shopping and cashback programs."

About Karma Wallet: Karma Wallet is a financial technology platform that gives users and businesses data and tools to be sustainable. Users create a free account at KarmaWallet.io to get personalized data around their shopping carbon footprint and insights into their shopping habits. The Karma Score* system gives users a dollar-weighted average of the Impact Scores of the companies they shop with – encouraging them to increase their Karma Score through sustainable shopping.

About Wildfire Systems: Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. For more information, visit wildfire-corp.com

