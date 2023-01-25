SINGAPORE TO HOLD INAUGURAL ASIA PACIFIC SUMMIT FOR AVIATION SAFETY

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 300 government and industry leaders from countries across the Asia Pacific will gather in Singapore for an inaugural region-wide summit to discuss how to ensure aviation safety as the aviation sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added unprecedented challenges to aviation safety, including the availability and proficiency of skilled personnel, the airworthiness of aircraft returning to service from storage, familiarity with new procedures, and safety regime, culture and leadership in companies under financial pressure to ramp up service. Disruptive shifts in the aviation sector and the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems, while creating exciting new opportunities, also pose unique safety risks.

The three-day Asia Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety (AP-SAS) will discuss these safety challenges, why and how safety incidents happen, and initiatives to strengthen aviation safety, including addressing human factors issues and leveraging operational data and technology. Keynote speakers include prominent international aviation experts such as Stephen P. Creamer, director of the Air Navigation Bureau at the International Civil Aviation Organization; Christopher Hart, former U.S. National Transportation Safety Board chairman; and Patrick Ky, executive director, European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The inaugural summit, organised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF), will be held in Singapore at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, from 22 to 24 March 2023.

Mr Han Kok Juan, director-general of CAAS, said: "Singapore is privileged and honoured to be able to develop, launch and co-organise this region-wide summit with the Flight Safety Foundation. While countries have their own national regimes, aviation is cross-border, and airlines operate across national boundaries; region-wide cooperation is necessary to assure aviation safety. The summit is timely, as regulators, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, air navigation service providers, aerodrome operators and other aviation organisations grapple with safety challenges and incidents with air traffic volume returning to pre-pandemic levels. Our working together will help more effectively assure the travelling public of aviation safety."

Dr. Hassan Shahidi, president and CEO of Flight Safety Foundation, said: "We are very pleased that Steve Creamer, Chris Hart and Patrick Ky will deliver the AP-SAS keynote addresses. Their breadth of experience and in-depth knowledge of aviation safety issues give them unique perspectives on the industry's challenges moving forward."

For more information on the event programme and to register, visit https://flightsafety.org/ap-sas2023/

About the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

The mission of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is to grow a safe, vibrant air hub and civil aviation system, making a key contribution to Singapore's success. CAAS' roles are to oversee and promote safety in the aviation industry, develop the air hub and aviation industry, provide air navigation services, provide aviation training for human resource development, and contribute to the development of international civil aviation. For more information, visit www.caas.gov.sg.

About Flight Safety Foundation

Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, non-profit, international organization engaged in research, education, advocacy and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence and lead global aviation safety. For more information, visit www.flightsafety.org.

