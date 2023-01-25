LaLiga Launches Event Series 'El Partidazo' to Further Connect to Fans in U.S.

The series of multi-city activations around Spain's biggest clubs and matches continues to bring LaLiga closer to fans throughout the country as soccer's popularity grows.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga North America, the joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, today announced the launch of El Partidazo, a year-long event series highlighting some of Spain's biggest soccer teams and matches including Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis and Valencia CF.

El Partidazo, which translates to "the great game," will feature the can't-miss match of the month with watch parties and activations occurring simultaneously at multiple bars and restaurants across the country.

LaLiga North America's mission is to bring LaLiga, its clubs and players closer to fans in the region, and as in-person events regain importance, this series will allow fans to engage with LaLiga and its stars IRL, complementing its growing digital and virtual offerings. Fans in attendance at each location will have the opportunity to not only watch matches like ElClásico, the Madrid Derby and El Gran Derbi, but win LaLiga merchandise and prizes, including an opportunity to win a trip for two to Spain to watch a LaLiga match in person during the 2023/24 season.

Debuting on January 8, fans at Tom's Watch in Los Angeles, Denver and Washington, D.C., Novo Brazil Brewing in San Diego, and 77 Sportbar in Miami watched FC Barcelona defeat Atlético Madrid 1-0. The second activation will be held on February 5 in six U.S. markets (New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, San Diego and Denver) for the FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC game.

"El Partidazo provides LaLiga with consistent activations across the country throughout the season going where fans and peñas are already cheering for their favorite LaLiga clubs and players, showcasing the passion of Spanish soccer, and expanding our fanbase," said Boris Gartner, LaLiga North America CEO. "It also provides an opportunity for ESPN+ and our regional sponsors to activate with our fans, further strengthening LaLiga's media and commercial offerings locally."

Depending on the LaLiga schedule for the remainder of the season, El Partidazo will feature some of Spain's biggest stars, clubs, matches and rivalries with multi-city activations including but not limited to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

Launched in 2018, LaLiga North America serves as the exclusive representation of Spain's premier domestic soccer league in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Central America for all business and development opportunities, including media rights, sponsorship, licensing and merchandising.

The league previously hosted watch parties and events around El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City, highlighted by appearances from LaLiga ambassadors including Patrick Kluivert, Fernando Morientes and Gaizka Mendieta.

LaLiga will continuously announce which matches, cities and bars will be featured as part of El Partidazo as the 2022/23 season unfolds.

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America for all business and development activities. The operation manages the TV/media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of the league and supports its growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, development of youth academies and coaches, and exhibition tours.

