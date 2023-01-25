Hilco Merchant Resources Announces Addition of Mike Dwyer as Executive Vice President - Head of Operations

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Merchant Resources is excited to announce the addition of Mike Dwyer to the team. Mr. Dwyer will serve as Executive Vice President, Head of Operations with a focus on the implementation, management, and execution of all deal-related functions and operating goals for the group. Mr. Dwyer has 18 years of retail experience and over 21 years of experience leading operations teams.

"We're thrilled to have Mike join our team," said Ben Nortman – CEO of Hilco Global Retail Group. He continues, "With his decades of experience in operations, specifically the retail space, Mike will make a positive impact on the team in the upcoming year."

Before joining Hilco Merchant Resources, Mr. Dwyer was the Senior Regional Director of Operations at a dental support organization. In this role, he developed and implemented best practices and strategies to maximize the return on investment of each independent dental office that the organization acquired. Prior to this, Mr. Dwyer spent 18 years in the retail space leading large teams to deliver maximum profit for the company and its shareholders. He spent three years as the Director of Stores at Skechers, responsible for the daily operations of 250 US and Puerto Rico stores. Most of his retail career was with Target Corporation in multiple roles. The most recent being Senior Regional Director of Operations, leading daily operations, remodeling, opening, and closing stores in the Midwest.

He is a graduate of Illinois State University with a BA in Marketing. Mr. Dwyer will be based in Northbrook, IL.

