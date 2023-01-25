FlowPlay Named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For

Gaming Platform Developer Ranks on Annual List for Fourth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay , creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced the company was once again named to Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For . This win marks FlowPlay's fourth time on the list, once again being recognized in the Midsize category.

FlowPlay Logo (PRNewsFoto/FlowPlay) (PRNewsfoto/FlowPlay) (PRNewswire)

FlowPlay has been long lauded for its corporate culture and high employee retention rates. All full time employees are in the office two days a week, and enjoy in-office perks like foosball and catered meals. The 65-person company also embraces a culture of shared decision-making - also known as flat management - which is devoid of micro-managing. FlowPlay employees have been with the company an average of 7.5 years.

"I'm honored to be recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work for," said Derrick Morton, President, FlowPlay. "While we offer many benefits to our team, our biggest differentiator is work autonomy: we trust our employees to get their work done. It was this foundation that the company was built on 16 years ago, and it still drives everything we do today."

Beyond its unique organizational structure, FlowPlay is deeply committed to giving back to the Seattle and Washington communities. FlowPlay recently announced its in-game fundraisers surpassed $550,000 raised for the Washington chapter of the American Cancer Society, with over one million charms sold in support of the nonprofit. FlowPlay is also a supporter of the Seattle Theatre Group.

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

PR Contacts

FINN Partners for FlowPlay

flowplay@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FlowPlay