Atlanta Humane Society appoints VCA Animal Hospitals President Todd Lavender, DVM, to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Atlanta Humane Society appointed Todd Lavender, DVM and president of VCA Animal Hospitals, to its board of directors. This appointment builds on a decades-long partnership between Atlanta Humane and VCA, working toward their shared goal of expanding access to high-quality and compassionate care for pets and the people who love them.

Dr. Todd Lavender, DVM and president of VCA Animal Hospitals, joins the Atlanta Humane board of directors. New board members pictured (Right to left): Dr. Todd Lavender, Claire Jackson and Simon Chio. (PRNewswire)

"The Atlanta Humane Society has been committed for generations to making sure animals get the care they need. This is a commitment that speaks to me personally as a native Atlantan who got a start in veterinary medicine by helping out at my family's hospital in Roswell after school, owning a local hospital and then becoming a part of VCA's network in and around the city," said Dr. Lavender. "It's an honor to join the board, and with the leadership of my friend Atlanta Humane President and CEO, Cal Morgan, we'll make great progress in expanding access to quality veterinary care and setting up Atlanta Humane to serve as a real center for community support and outreach for decades more to come."

Over the years, Atlanta Humane and VCA have worked closely to help pets in need in Atlanta and beyond, including:

Expanding access to high-quality care : Earlier this year, Atlanta . VCA collaborated on this opening for several years, providing funding to help underwrite necessary preventive care and in-kind support to host an externship program. Remedy provides veterinary care to pet owners experiencing financial hardship or who need resources and support to keep pets healthy and in their homes. : Earlier this year, Atlanta Humane opened Remedy: Your Community Vet . This clinic brings accessible veterinary care to the underserved community of East Lake in. VCA collaborated on this opening for several years, providing funding to help underwrite necessary preventive care and in-kind support to host an externship program. Remedy provides veterinary care to pet owners experiencing financial hardship or who need resources and support to keep pets healthy and in their homes.

Caring for at-risk pets: In 2016, VCA and Atlanta Humane worked together to rescue and care for more than 40 dogs impacted by severe flooding in Louisiana . More recently, Atlanta Humane took in more than 50 beagles this past summer that were part of a rescue of 4,000 animals from a dog-breeding facility in Virginia . Many dogs needed critical dental care and two VCA hospitals in the Atlanta area In 2016, VCA and Atlanta Humane worked together to rescue and care for more than 40 dogs impacted by severe flooding in. More recently, Atlanta Humane took in more than 50 beagles this past summer that were part of a rescue of 4,000 animals from a dog-breeding facility in. Many dogs needed critical dental care and two VCA hospitals in thearea treated nearly half of the beagles , including teeth cleanings and some extractions – procedures necessary to prepare for adoption.

Helping pets find caring homes: Atlanta Humane has been a member of VCA's shelter partnership program for over a decade. This program provides medical, marketing and fundraising support for Atlanta Humane. In addition, all adopted pets receive a VCA Healthy Start Certificate that entitles them to a free health exam at a local VCA hospital and a $250 credit that covers the treatment of some medical conditions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lavender to our Board. His dedication to animals and deep commitment to the veterinary profession mirrors our efforts to make veterinary medicine more accessible in Atlanta and well beyond," said Cal Morgan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society. "We look forward to continuing Dr. Lavender's contributions and deepening the valuable partnership with VCA Animal Hospitals."

To learn more about Atlanta Humane, visit https://atlantahumane.org.

To learn more about VCA and its work to support animal welfare organizations, visit https://vcahospitals.com.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Animal Hospitals is committed to taking care of the future of veterinary medicine. We are a family of hometown more than 1,000 animal hospitals determined to positively impact pets, people and our communities. From general practice to emergency and specialty care, VCA delivers world-class medicine and hometown care to more than four million pets each year. We invest in cutting-edge tools, training and technology that enable Associates across our national network of hospitals to lead the industry today and into tomorrow. Among our talented 35,000 Associates are nearly 7,000 veterinarians – including 430 who are board-certified specialists – nearly 4,000 credentialed technicians and over 10,000 veterinary assistants – all dedicated to giving pets the very best in medical care.

As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, VCA is taking care of the future of veterinary medicine to help achieve the Mars Petcare Purpose—A Better World for Pets™. To learn more about VCA, visit: www.vca.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Atlanta Humane Society

The Atlanta Humane Society is a no-kill animal shelter providing more than 120,000 points of care to our community's animals each year through various services including adoption, veterinary care, and community outreach. We operate out of two locations in metro Atlanta and help find thousands of animals loving homes each year. As Atlanta's oldest non-religious nonprofit, we have been caring for our community and her animals for more 150 years. For more information, please visit atlantahumane.org.

VCA Animal Hospitals logo (PRNewsfoto/VCA Animal Hospitals) (PRNewswire)

