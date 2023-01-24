VERU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Veru Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru Inc. common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in VERU:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/veru-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=35833&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Veru Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) the Company had withheld material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company's interactions with the United States Food and Drug Administration; 2) defendants misled Veru's shareholders to believe that the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") and even the submission of a New Drug Application without any further studies; and 3) the Company's filings concealed the true risks faced by Veru in gaining approval for its EUA request.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Veru you have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Veru securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the VERU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/veru-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=35833&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

