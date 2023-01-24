Therap interfaces with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator in Delaware for Personal Care and Home Health Services in compliance with 21st Century Cures Act

TORRINGTON, Conn., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Software as a Service provider, offering data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for care providers in Personal Care Services (PCS), Home Health Services and other human services settings, is pleased to announce the interfacing with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator for service providers delivering home and community-based personal care or services under the Delaware Medicaid State Plan.

In line with Section 12006 of the 21st Century Cures Act that requires all states to implement an EVV system for personal care and home health services, the federal government has mandated EVV check-in and check-out in Delaware for support professionals delivering in-home visits and community-based assistance to recipients. Providers can check in and out online using mobile devices that have geolocation and timestamp-capturing components. They can also report arrival and departure times while offline when an active internet connection is limited or unavailable. The aim of this act is to validate the hours of services provided by the home health employees and ensure that authorized beneficiaries actually receive the expected care with accountable and verifiable service delivery.

As per the Delaware Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance (DMMA), the goals for implementing an open EVV system include improving health outcomes by ensuring that the highest quality medical services are provided to vulnerable citizens of Delaware, bringing down fraud, waste and abuse in the Delaware Medicaid program; supporting service providers in implementing and maintaining a system that tracks Medicaid services, along with making sure that services are being provided as established in Plan of Care.

Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Its features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options. Therap users at agency and state levels can easily monitor the schedules of care providers, track duration of staff visit, and other essential data elements, through Therap's web and mobile applications.

