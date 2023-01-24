New Chunky® Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup Is So Spicy You Need to Sign a Waiver to Try It

New Chunky® Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup Is So Spicy You Need to Sign a Waiver to Try It

Available for a limited time only

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell's® Chunky® is dropping a soup packed with so much heat, fans will need to sign a waiver to try it! New, limited time Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup will be available on January 27 to the first 500 brave souls who sign a "waiver"* stating they can handle the heat at ChunkySpicyWaiver.com.

Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup + cool off kit (PRNewswire)

As measured by the Scoville heat unit scale, a tool for measuring the spiciness of peppers, Chunky's Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is thirteen times spicier than Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup, while still maintaining the true savory flavor of chicken and vegetables people love. Each can of Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle will be accompanied by a cool off kit, featuring a cooling towel, fan, sweatband, and tissues.

"We've seen a tremendous response to our Chunky spicy lineup and fans keep asking for more," said Kristina Moses, Brand Manager, Campbell's Chunky. "As our spiciest soup to date from Chunky, Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle answers the call for more heat, and we're excited to see how many brave consumers are willing to sign the 'waiver' for the chance to try."

The limited time soup offering is the hottest entrant in the spicy line introduced by Chunky in 2022 that includes Spicy Chicken Noodle, Spicy Steak and Potato, Spicy Sirloin Burger and Spicy Chicken and Sausage Gumbo.

Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup and cool off kits will be available to the first 500 fans to sign the waiver beginning January 27 at 1 p.m. ET. To learn more about the new soup and sign up for notifications ahead of the drop, visit ChunkySpicyWaiver.com. In addition, follow Chunky on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay in the loop on the latest brand news.

*The "waiver" is a total joke and not legally binding but definitely part of the fun.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo .

Media Contact:

Meg Patrick

Meg.Patrick@mslgroup.com

Campbell’s® Chunky® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Campbell's