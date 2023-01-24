Moore Kuehn Encourages AQUA, DCT, ISO, and MAXAR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Evoqua (NASDAQ: AQUA)

Evoqua has agreed to merge with Xylem. Under the proposed transaction, Evoqua shareholders will receive 0.480 shares of Xylem per share.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies has agreed to merge with Vista Equity Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Duck Creek shareholders will receive $19.00 per share in cash.

I soPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO)

IsoPlexis has agreed to merge with Berkeley Lights. Under the proposed transaction, IsoPlexis shareholders will own only approximately 24.8 percent of the combined company.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR)

Maxar Technologies has agreed to merge with Advent International. Under the proposed transaction, Maxar Technologies shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

