MILO'S TEA COMPANY ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NEW PLANT IN SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

BESSEMER, Ala., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, today announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This new investment is a direct response to the growth of the Milo's brand, which is America's #1 refrigerated tea and fastest growing lemonade. * Milo's expects to break ground by mid-March 2023 and start production of its famous tea and lemonade in fall 2024.

Milo's Tea Company (PRNewswire)

After a multi-year site selection process, the company chose the 48-acre campus at the corner of U.S. Highway 290 and U.S. Highway 221 in Moore, South Carolina. The 110,000 square-foot facility will be the fourth production plant for the company. Milo's other manufacturing facilities are located in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and Bessemer and Homewood, Alabama. The move to South Carolina supports the company's goal of expanding its production of all-natural teas and best tasting beverages. Milo's also plans on adding additional lines of production over the coming years.

"South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the east coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners," CEO Tricia Wallwork stated. "South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our People First culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people but also for the region."

"South Carolina's beverage industry continues to expand because of the addition of leading businesses such as Milo's Tea Company. Their investment and the creation of new jobs will greatly enhance the Spartanburg County community and the state," said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Milo's was diligent to ensure the water quality of the region could match its consistent taste and quality, sending multiple tanker trucks of water to its Bessemer plant to validate flavor consistency.

"Our third-generation family business was founded by my grandfather, Milo Carlton, in north Birmingham, Alabama, and our purpose is and always has been to spark joy in everyday moments with our associates, customers, fans, and the communities we serve," said Wallwork. "We call these Milo's Moments, and we can't wait to make more of these in Upstate South Carolina as we join this vibrant community."

*Nielsen Data

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women-Owned Business with corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's teas and lemonades taste just like homemade because our family recipe includes only a few simple, 100 percent natural ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's can be found in the refrigerated section of thousands of retailers across the United States. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.

Media Contact: Caroline Balchunas

caroline@npstrategy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Milos Tea Company