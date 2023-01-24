Collectable Expands Reach Into Fine Wine In Partnership with Cult Wine Investment

As investor and collector interest in alternative assets continues to rise, leading companies Collectable & Cult Wine Investment add key partnership to their arsenals.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading collectibles marketplace and fractional ownership platform Collectable is teaming up with the global leader in fine wine investing, Cult Wine Investment, to offer additional investment opportunities for fine wine investors and collectors and to further wine and collectibles as credible alternative asset classes.

The partnership will feature an iconic wine collection put up in Collectable's February BWIC event, with more opportunities to come for both fractional investors and individual collectors. The companies will partner on live events and additional educational efforts to bolster the rise of alternative asset ownership.

For Collectable, this comes on the heels of its expansion beyond sports collectibles, with offerings in categories such as comic books, graded video games, TCG, and sports art. In addition, Collectable recently announced an innovative and exclusive two-round, sealed, competitive bidding process designed to increase price discovery and liquidity of iconic collectible assets called Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC), modeled closely after traditional financial markets.

Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC) will feature a proprietary fractional ownership component called Group Bidding, which allows verified accredited investors to jointly bid on assets in the auction. For the first time in history, individual bidders will compete head-to-head against a group of investors for the opportunity to own premier collectible assets.

Cult Wine Investment has set a new standard for wine investment, with over $353 million assets under management. Wine as an asset class proved resilient in 2022, with the Cult Wines Global Index returning +20.54% in 2022*. Since inception in 2009, Cult Wines has amassed a 206.5% cumulative total return, representing an 8.88% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).**

Said Collectable CEO Ezra, "Collectable is thrilled to announce our continued expansion, this time into fine wine. Working with, and relying on, the expertise of reputable and high-integrity curators in categories in which Collectable does not have direct expertise has always been our goal. With Cult Wine Investment, we have done just that. We look forward to creating ownership opportunities for our community, along with additional education and engagement initiatives together."

"Historically, the wine investment category has been perceived as only for the wealthy, or those with considerable wine knowledge, we know that is not the case and are enabling more people to invest effectively and we are excited to work with Collectable community," Atul Tiwari, CEO Cult Wines Americas.

Collectibles have emerged as a burgeoning alternative asset that both institutional investors and everyday investors are looking to hold. The industry has caught the eyes of a wide array of financial institutions and sophisticated investors who are exploring the inclusion of the asset class in diversified portfolios. Sales of global collectibles are expected to grow to $692 billion from $412 billion over the next 10 years, according to Market Decipher, a Canadian market research firm.

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the wine market is expected to grow to $825 billion by 2030, growing at a 6.1% CAGR.

About Collectable

Collectable is the leading, most trusted collectibles platform where iconic artifacts transact. Launched in 2020, Collectable is the leading pioneer of fractional ownership of rare and culturally and historically significant collectibles for collectors and investors of all income brackets. Collectable strives to elevate the collectibles asset class by enhancing access, liquidity, optionality, and transparency for investors and collectors. To learn more, visit www.Collectable.com or download CollectableApp on iOs and Android app stores.

About Cult Wine Investment

Cult Wine Investment, the world's leading fine wine collection and investment management company, is setting a new industry standard. The award-winning company, which manages a fine wine collection worth more than $353m USD, makes collecting and investing in fine wine as enjoyable and rewarding as the wine itself. Combining a love of fine wine and market-leading industry knowledge with the latest technology, Cult Wine Investment analyses and unlocks the market for clients around the world. Wine collectors and investors alike choose Cult Wine Investment not merely for the extensive financial expertise, but for the shared passion for fine wine, and access to likeminded wine lovers, renowned experts, exclusive events and bespoke experiences. Headquartered in the UK, Cult Wine Investment was founded in 2007 and has offices in Canada, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US supporting clients in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit www.wineinvestment.com or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

*Source: Wine-Searcher, Investing.com as of December 31, 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. The Cult Wines Global Index forms a benchmark measurement of the global fine wine market performance. Using Wine Searcher data, the Index is comprised of a dynamic set of wines that represents the fine wine market and is adjusted annually, based on strict liquidity criteria, removing any arbitrary or biased decisions.

** Source: Pricing data from Liv-ex as of December 31, 2022. Analysis from Cult Wine Investment. Since: 31/10/2009 to 31/12/2022.

