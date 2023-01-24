Cohen & Steers Appoints John Moore as Head of Private Wealth Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has named John T. Moore as Senior Vice President and Head of Private Wealth Solutions. Mr. Moore will lead the expansion of the firm's private real estate business across U.S. wealth distribution channels. He reports to Emily Conte, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships, FIG OCIO, and Alternatives for Wealth.

Mr. Moore joins Cohen & Steers with 30 years of financial services and alternative investments experience. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Director of Platform Alternatives at Franklin Templeton, where he was responsible for platform distribution of alternative solutions through intermediary relationships. Previously, he worked at Merrill, Morgan Stanley and its legacy firms in various relevant roles.

Emily Conte, Head of Strategic Partnerships, said:

"Cohen & Steers is committed to providing the strategies, education, and resources to help financial advisors optimize their clients' portfolios. John will play a critical role as we expand our firm's capabilities across both listed and private real estate."

Kimberly LaPointe, Head of Wealth Management Consulting Group, said:

"John has managed successful distribution teams and advised clients about the strategic importance of alternatives throughout his career. I look forward to John's leadership in expanding our capabilities in Private Wealth Solutions and supporting the growth of our private real estate initiatives."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbols: NYSE: CNS

