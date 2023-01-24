Clearcover Kicks Off 2023 with Prestigious Workplace Recognitions

The leading insurtech company receives "Best Place to Work" and DEI accolades on the heels of two senior leadership promotions

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearcover Inc. , the next-generation car insurance company, announced it has been recognized as a 2023 " Best Place to Work " by Built In and has received a 5-Star Diversity, Equity & Inclusion award by Insurance Business America.

The news of Clearcover's latest award wins comes as the company also announces the promotions of senior leadership executives Vikki Caruso to Chief People Officer and Brent Walker to Chief Technology Officer.

This marks the fifth consecutive year Clearcover has been featured in Built In's prestigious annual awards program, which honors companies across the largest tech markets in the U.S. that are fostering meaningful employee experiences through their culture and benefits. Clearcover was recognized in multiple categories, including a Chicago Best Place to Work and a Chicago Best Midsize Place to Work. Insurance Business America also awarded Clearcover with a 5-Star Diversity, Equity & Inclusion recognition, which highlights companies that have exceeded industry expectations for DEI efforts.

"It's truly an honor to receive these recognitions that amplify our commitment to being a people-first company," said Clearcover's newly appointed CPO Vikki Caruso . "We are proud of the culture we've created and we look forward to building upon it so we can continue to foster collaboration, inclusion and the career growth of our team members."

Caruso, who has led the People department since joining the company in 2019, will continue her commitment to recruiting top talent, advancing Clearcover's position as a top-employer brand and leading the team to ensure great employee and customer experiences. She has been instrumental in building Clearcover's Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Council , championing its events – such as educational panel discussions during Black History, Pride, and Disability Pride months – and implementing multiple Employee Resource Groups, including its latest, Women in Insurance & Technology.

"Vikki's stewardship in building a remote-first culture that embraces our guiding leadership principles and values has been instrumental to Clearcover's success, and her promotion validates our confidence in her abilities," said Clearcover Co-founder and CEO Kyle Nakatsuji .

Brent Walker , who joined Clearcover in 2020 as VP of Engineering, was named to the company's senior executive team after being appointed Chief Technology Officer last August. In this role, Walker continues overseeing strategy and driving effective software development processes to ensure the business is delivering high-value, high-quality products to market.

"Brent's visionary mindset has been a huge factor in the continued expansion of our proprietary technology suite," said Nakatsuji. "I am excited to see how he continues to think outside the box, ushering Clearcover into an even greater phase of growth and further cementing our role as a true innovator in the insurtech space."

About Clearcover

Clearcover is the next generation insurance company that provides customers with the technology they need to confidently make the smartest decisions at every step. Clearcover is challenging the status quo with hassle-free insurance that redefines what it means to put the customer first, delivering affordable car insurance with one of the industry's fastest claims experiences. Clearcover includes Clearcover, Inc., which was founded in 2016 by Kyle Nakatsuji and Derek Brigham, Clearcover Insurance Company (NAIC #16524) and Clearcover Insurance Agency. Clearcover has raised more than $480 million in funding to date. In 2022, the insurance fintech ranked No.50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and No. 151 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. Clearcover has also been featured by Glassdoor as one of the nation's "Best Places to Work." For more information, visit Clearcover.com.

