InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing Door Mat (LJD-243)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to sanitize the bottom of shoes prior to entering a home or building," said an inventor, from Queens Village, N.Y., "so I invented the SANITIZING DOOR MAT. My design would prevent germs, bacteria, and other contaminants on the soles of shoes from accumulating on floors and carpeting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of removing germs and bacteria from the soles of shoes. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of spraying the bottom of shoes with a traditional sanitizing spray. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp