Everspring Named One of Chicago's Best Places to Work for Third Year Running

Everspring, a leading EdTech provider, has been recognized by Built In for excellence in culture and compensation.

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their digital, hybrid, and online capabilities, has been named one of the "100 Best Midsize Companies to Work For" by Built In Chicago.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be included in Built In's list of best workplaces for the third year in a row," said Beth Hollenberg, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. "Universities partner with Everspring because of the top talent we attract and our team's deep knowledge and expertise. The enthusiasm that the Everspring team brings to our work drives outstanding outcomes for our partners, and our shared commitment to shaping the future of higher education creates a culture that enables our team to thrive."

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. In an effort to reflect the benefits candidates search for most frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria such as remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

Everspring is growing and is actively hiring. Teams perform a range of functions, including digital marketing, enrollment and student engagement support, instructional design, faculty engagement, university partner support, technology, analytics and more. Founded in 2012, Everspring partners with universities to support their digital transformations, including building and growing high-caliber online and hybrid programs and courses. With the worldwide e-learning market projected to double in size to over $400 billion by 2026, Everspring is well-positioned for sustained growth.

