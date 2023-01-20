DAKT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Daktronics Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/daktronics-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=35777&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Daktronics between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 21, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Daktronics, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law