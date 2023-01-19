Virtus InfraCap ETFs (AMZA/PFFA/PFFR) Declare Monthly Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMZA) (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.24 ($2.88 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business January 23, 2023.

AMZA Cash Distribution:

Ex-Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Record Date: Monday, January 23, 2023

Payable Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFA) (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.165 per share ($1.98 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business January 23, 2023.

PFFA Cash Distribution:

Ex-Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Record Date: Monday, January 23, 2023

Payable Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) (the "Fund") has declared a monthly distribution of $0.12 per share ($1.44 per share on an annualized basis). The distribution will be paid January 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business January 23, 2023.

PFFR Cash Distribution:

Ex-Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Record Date: Monday, January 23, 2023

Payable Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Infrastructure Capital Advisors expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month. For more information about each Fund's distribution policy, its 2023 distribution calendar, or tax information, please visit the Fund's website at www.virtusetfs.com.

About Virtus ETF Advisers

Virtus ETF Advisers is a New York-based, multi-manager ETF sponsor and affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With actively managed and index-based investment capabilities across multiple asset classes, Virtus offers a range of complementary exchange-traded-funds subadvised by select investment managers.

About Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC (ICA) is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages exchange traded funds and a series of hedge funds. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City. Jay Hatfield is portfolio manager at ICA. Mr. Hatfield has extensive knowledge from his over 30 years of experience on Wall Street and frequently appears in the media to share his market commentary and outlook. For more about Jay Hatfield, visit https://www.infracapfunds.com/leadership.

ICA seeks total-return opportunities in key infrastructure sectors, including energy, real estate, transportation, industrials and utilities. It often identifies opportunities in entities that are not taxed at the entity level, such as master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). It also looks for opportunities in credit and related securities, such as preferred stocks. Current income is a primary objective in most, but not all, of the company's investing activities. The focus is generally on asset-intensive companies that generate and distribute substantial streams of free cash flow. For more information, please visit www.infracapfunds.com.

Contacts:

Fund Information:

VP Distributors LLC

Phone: 212-593-4383 or 1-888-383-4184 (toll free)

Email: info@etfis.com

Media Contact:

Joe Fazzino

860 263-4725

joe.fazzino@virtus.com

DISCLOSURE

Fund Risks

Exchange Traded Funds, InfraCap MLP ETF: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. MLP Interest Rates: As yield-based investments, MLPs carry interest rate risk and may underperform in rising interest rate environments. Additionally, when investors have heightened fears about the economy, the risk spread between MLPs and competing investment options can widen, which may have an adverse effect on the stock price of MLPs. Rising interest rates may increase the potential cost of MLPs financing projects or cost of operations, and may affect the demand for MLP investments, either of which may result in lower performance by or distributions from the Fund's MLP investments. Industry/Sector Concentration: A fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated fund. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. MLPs: Investments in Master Limited Partnerships may be adversely impacted by tax law changes, regulation, or factors affecting underlying assets. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective.

Exchange Traded Funds, Virtus InfraCap US Preferred Stock ETF: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities the ETF is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stock: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Non-Diversified: The Fund is non-diversified and may be more susceptible to factors negatively impacting its holdings to the extent that each security represents a larger portion of the Fund's assets. Short Sales: The Fund may engage in short sales, and may experience a loss if the price of a borrowed security increases before the date on which the Fund replaces the security. Leverage: When a Fund leverages its portfolio, the value of its shares may be more volatile and all other risks may be compounded. Derivatives: Investments in derivatives such as futures, options, forwards, and swaps may increase volatility or cause a loss greater than the principal investment. No Guarantee: There is no guarantee that the portfolio will meet its objective. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund's prospectus.

Exchange-Traded Funds, InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF: The value of an ETF may be more volatile than the underlying portfolio of securities it is designed to track. The costs of owning the ETF may exceed the cost of investing directly in the underlying securities. Preferred Stocks: Preferred stocks may decline in price, fail to pay dividends, or be illiquid. Real Estate Investments: The Fund may be negatively affected by factors specific to the real estate market, including interest rates, leverage, property, and management. Industry/Sector Concentration: A Fund that focuses its investments in a particular industry or sector will be more sensitive to conditions that affect that industry or sector than a non-concentrated Fund. Passive Strategy/Index Risk: A passive investment strategy seeking to track the performance of the underlying index may result in the Fund holding securities regardless of market conditions or their current or projected performance. This could cause the Fund's returns to be lower than if the Fund employed an active strategy. Correlation to Index: The performance of the Fund and its index may vary somewhat due to factors such as Fund flows, transaction costs, and timing differences associated with additions to and deletions from its index. Market Volatility: Securities in the Fund may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies and general economic conditions. Price changes may be short or long term. Prospectus: For additional information on risks, please see the Fund's prospectus.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. Contact VP Distributors LLC at 1-888-383-4184 or visit www.infracapmlp.com to obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information about the Fund. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Virtus ETF Advisers, LLC serves as the investment advisor and Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the Fund.

The Fund is distributed by VP Distributors, LLC, member FINRA and subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

