Springboard Hospitality Launches Refreshed Brand Identity and All New Direct-to-Consumer Website

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Hospitality, a premier hospitality management company with 40 hotels in 10 states, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity and all-new website. Recently acknowledged by Hotel Management magazine as one of the top hotel management companies in the country, Springboard Hospitality is hyper-focused on managing lifestyle hotels in urban and leisure markets. The relaunch of the company's identity and website marks a new wave for the management company as a leader in the independent and lifestyle market. Featuring user-friendly destination and trip planning tools and a tech-forward approach, the new website invites intrepid travelers to discover and interact with Springboard's range of hospitality experiences.

The Los Angeles and Honolulu-based company has realized tremendous growth in the past two years, increasing its presence on the East Coast and key destinations, including Sedona, AZ, Kona, Hawaii, Myrtle Beach, SC, Branson, MO, Mammoth Springs, CA, and Jackson, Wyo. – which join anchor properties in markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Honolulu. The company added six new hotels to its portfolio in 2022, and now manages more than 6,000 rooms across the United States. Springboard deploys a personalized approach to managing hotels, offering customized management agreements to support owners' operations, marketing, revenue, capital planning, and sales goals. A key differentiator is the company's hospitality intelligence platform (H.I.), which curates a suite of best-in-class tools to ensure optimal returns and peak performance.

"We are excited to debut our updated identity and website, which reflects the unique value we provide for stakeholders in both urban and vacation destination markets," said Ben Rafter, Chief Executive Officer, Springboard Hospitality. "With an expert team, supported by best-in-class technology, we are able to provide truly customizable management strategies for independent and branded hotels and resorts, as well as flagged properties with unique stories to tell."

The new website and refreshed brand identity is a natural evolution for Springboard Hospitality to better represent the company's pulse on managing lifestyle hotels and providing curated destination-focused experiences. The website offers a visually compelling, one-stop place for consumers to discover Springboard's destinations through interactive content guides, book a hotel stay, or request an event or meeting proposal from multiple Springboard properties. Creating a direct-to-consumer interface for the new website was a primary focus to provide more opportunities for consumers to utilize Springboard as a gateway to new destinations and make it easy for travelers to plan their next hotel stay or event.

Hoteliers who would like to learn more about Springboard Hospitality's management capabilities or capital planning services through sister company Springboard Investment Advisors, can reach out through https://www.springboardhospitality.com/contact/ for more information.

