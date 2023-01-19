SAFE Credit Union Repositions Leadership Structure for Future Growth

FOLSOM, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE Credit Union is reimagining how to put the experience of its members at the forefront in cooperative banking.

President and new Chief Executive Officer Faye Nabhani announced a reorganization effort expanding SAFE's senior executive team to include a Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and a Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Nabhani says the changes, which took effect Jan. 1, 2023, mirror SAFE's goals to elevate the delivery and value of its financial services to its members.

"These shifts reflect a renewed commitment to SAFE's members and the communities we serve," Nabhani says. "The more our members can do through their credit union experience, the more opportunities they will have to each achieve more financial freedom."

SAFE Chief Financial Officer Chris Harris is assuming the new role of Chief Strategy Officer. SAFE Chief Information Officer Mike McCarthy takes on the new title Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Senior Vice President of Finance Alexis Fitzpatrick has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tiffani Vargas continues in her newly created and recently announced position as Chief Lending Officer (CLO).

A search is underway for the CXO position.

As CSO, Harris leads the planning and development of SAFE's strategies and growth initiatives, and oversees enterprise risk management, business intelligence, data management, and facilities.

The new CXO will lead member-facing sales, member service and operations and delivery, as well as communications, community relations and marketing teams to further align member services.

As CTO, McCarthy continues to oversee IT operations, information security, core applications, digital banking, business transformation and the project management office. He is now also responsible for the technical design and services of online, mobile and ATM banking.

As CFO, Fitzpatrick leads SAFE's finance department including accounting, treasury, secondary market and financial planning and analysis.

"These changes include key realignments in our business strategy and member service and workforce experiences throughout our operation areas to ensure we function as one team," Nabhani says.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.5 billion in assets and more than 245,000 members. Insured by NCUA. www.safecu.org

