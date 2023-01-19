MDU Resources Schedules Webcast of Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its year-end 2022 earnings conference call at 2 p.m. EST Feb. 9. The company will release its year-end results the same day before U.S. financial markets open.

The webcast can be accessed at www.mdu.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call." After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

