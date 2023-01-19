Hyundai Leads Industry in U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Cars for the Money Awards

Four Hyundai Vehicles Featured in U.S. News 2023 Best Cars for the Money Awards

Best Cars Award Ceremony at the Washington, D.C. Auto Show

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai leads the industry with four models selected to the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report.

"Hyundai continues to offer customers a wide-array of products that meet and exceed customer expectations," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Leading the industry for the most awards by U.S. News & World Report for their 2023 Best Cars for the Money competition, is a tribute to the high level of content, features and technology we include within our products at an attainable price-point."

Covering 12 automotive categories, the awards put a spotlight on cars and SUVs that represent the best combination of long-term value and excellent ownership experience. Scores are based on safety and reliability data, as well as the collective opinion of the automotive press. The awards also factor in real-time transaction prices and five-year total cost of ownership.

"The fact that Hyundai took home four Best Car for the Money awards is a testament to the quality and long-term value offered by the brand," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Elantra Hybrid, Kona, Palisade and Santa Fe all provide the assurance of an excellent powertrain warranty, which helps keep repair costs at bay. All four winners also provide useful interior technology as standard equipment, and competitive pricing makes them an appealing choice as new car prices continue to rise."

U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

