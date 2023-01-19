CLEARCHOICE MANAGEMENT SERVICES APPOINTS NEW CHIEF CLINICAL & DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, THERESA WANG, DDS, MS

Innovation and Enhanced Care Are At The Forefront of Key Priorities

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With each new year comes a new chapter for many businesses. This can certainly be said for ClearChoice Management Services, LLC (CCMS), the administrative support team and innovation center that serves the nationwide ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers® network. Following the retirement of Mark W. Adams, DDS, MS, at the end of 2022, CCMS excitedly announces Theresa Wang, DDS, MS has been appointed as Chief Clinical & Development Officer to drive the network's clinical initiatives and innovation pipeline forward in 2023 and beyond.

Theresa Wang, DDS, MS, Chief Clinical & Development Officer at ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers (PRNewswire)

Dr. Wang, a longtime doctor in the ClearChoice network, joined in 2012 as the owner and lead prosthodontist of the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Schaumburg, Illinois. She expanded her practice to three centers in the region while serving an important role as chairperson of the Clinical Advisory Board for the ClearChoice network. In 2022, she transitioned to a new role within CCMS as the Vice President of Clinical Innovation, helping to test and implement new technology and clinical services across the network. In her new position as Chief Clinical & Development Officer, she will build upon these strategic initiatives by introducing new procedures and services across the network, as well as leading the research and development of new technologies and materials to enhance patient outcomes and experiences.

"Since joining ClearChoice over ten years ago, I've had a front row seat to some of the most significant advancements in implant dentistry, including the transition from analog to digital. And yet, I believe we've still only scratched the surface of what can be achieved with technology," said Dr. Wang. "I'm honored to take on this new role at CCMS and work alongside some of the sharpest minds in this field to advance patient care within our business and the industry."

The ClearChoice Dental Implant Center network is a national leader in comprehensive dental implant restoration and advanced oral treatments. For more information, visit clearchoice.com and follow on LinkedIn .

About ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

Since 2005, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers have helped restore hope and confidence in more than 150,000 patients across the United States through advanced oral treatments that can lead to better overall health and quality of life. Equipped with innovative technology, including 3D CBCT Scan technology and a full-service, on-site lab, each ClearChoice Dental Implant Center is owned and operated by a licensed and experienced dental expert, providing comprehensive dental implant treatment services in advanced, all-in-one treatment facilities. The ClearChoice Network is supported by TAG – The Aspen GroupSM.

ClearChoice Management Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClearChoice Management Services