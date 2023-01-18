UL Solutions and CATL Join Forces to Advance Battery Energy Storage System and Electric Vehicle Battery Safety and Performance

The new collaboration sets the stage to help create the safer, widespread deployment of key renewable, zero-emission energy sources.

CATL laboratory kicks off an initiative to achieve UL Solutions Witnessed Test Data Program status for UL 9540A, allowing the company to offer comprehensive battery energy storage system testing.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation to help create the safer deployment and use of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Pursuant to the MoU, UL Solutions is offering insight into the qualification of CATL's battery laboratory to become a UL Solutions Witnessed Test Data Program (WTDP) facility to test to UL 9540A, the Standard for Test Method for Evaluating Thermal Runaway Fire Propagation in Battery Energy Storage Systems. UL Solutions product evaluations typically involve testing product samples. Through this agreement, WTDP tests may be conducted at CATL test facilities under the supervision of UL Solutions personnel, helping to improve efficiency and shorten the time to market for battery product certification and testing.

As the first laboratory in China to launch the UL Solutions WTDP initiative for UL 9540A, CATL's energy storage system laboratory offers testing capabilities by UL Solutions through the WTDP designation. It has already been qualified by UL Solutions to test to UL 1973, the Standard for Batteries for Use in Stationary and Motive Auxiliary Power Applications, UL 9540, the Standard for Energy Storage Systems and Equipment and UL 2580, the Standard for Batteries for Use in Electric Vehicles.

EnerOne, CATL's flagship outdoor liquid cooling battery system, and EnerC, CATL's containerized liquid-cooling battery system, also received the latest version of UL 9540A test reports, making CATL the first company in China to complete critical cell, module, unit and installation level tests from UL Solutions.

Both parties will also leverage their expertise to carry out in-depth cooperation in further exploring lithium-ion battery safety and offer insight into developing BESS and EV battery standards. UL Solutions and CATL will also collaborate to explore carbon footprint reduction and other sustainability efforts.

"Battery storage technologies are essential to speeding up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy and will play an increasingly pivotal role to help combat climate change and carbon emissions," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "We are excited about our collaboration with CATL and how we are joining together to advance battery energy storage systems and EV batteries applications as well as their safety and performance potential."

"By cooperating with UL Solutions, we look forward to improving the scientificity and integrality of energy storage system safety testing, thus further enhancing our comprehensive testing and validation capabilities for energy storage systems," said LiBin Tan, vice president of CATL. "We will further leverage our state-of-the-art battery technologies to facilitate the safe deployment and use of energy storage systems, thus speeding the global energy transition and creating a healthier, promising future for all."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. In the year 2021, CATL ranked No.1 in terms of EV battery consumption volume in the world for five consecutive years, and it also ranks first in the market share of global energy storage battery production. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including material and electrochemistry system, structure system, extreme manufacturing and business model.

For more information, please visit https://www.catl.com/en/

