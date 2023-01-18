InventHelp Inventor Develops New Wearable Blanket Accessory (ASP-218)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mom was always cold in her nursing home and was always wrapped in a bulky blanket. I thought there could be a more comfortable option," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the HUGGEE. My design can be draped over the shoulders and around the neck to increase coziness and warmth for the wearer."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a wearable blanket designed to surround users in cozy comfort. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bulky blankets. As a result, it increases warmth and it can be worn while seated, when using a wheelchair, at outdoor events, etc. The invention features a convenient and comfortable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp