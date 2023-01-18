Hard Rock International Names Anibal Fernandez Senior Vice President of Cafe Division

The 20+ year Hard Rock veteran will oversee strategic direction for Hard Rock Cafes worldwide

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has appointed Anibal Fernandez as Senior Vice President of the Cafe Division. In his new role, Fernandez's primary responsibilities will include providing strategic direction and leading the Cafe Team, spanning both company-owned and franchised cafe locations. He will report directly to Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

"Anibal is an essential part of our Hard Rock team with a proven track record for helping Hard Rock Cafes around the world exceed guest expectations," said Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "With over 20 years' experience at Hard Rock alone, we have the utmost confidence Anibal will continue to support team members and enhance the Cafe Division in new and exciting ways."

Fernandez joined Hard Rock International in 1998 as an Operations Manager, following a long food & beverage tenure, and was quickly promoted to General Manager within the Corporate Division. After a brief departure, Fernandez returned to the organization in 2003, serving as Cafe General Manager. He later oversaw growth of the franchised cafes in the Middle East/South Asia and Europe/Africa in both Director of Operations and Area Vice President roles. In his most recent role, Fernandez was the Vice President of Franchise Operations and Business Development.

"It's with great joy and admiration for my team that I take this next step in my journey with Hard Rock as Cafe Division lead," said Anibal Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Cafe Division for Hard Rock International. "I've had the privilege of working and growing within the Hard Rock organization and I'm excited to spearhead a continued era of excellence for Hard Rock Cafes around the globe."

Fernandez brings with him a plethora of expertise, having served as Director of F&B Operations for the Movie World Project in Spain as part of Warner Bros. theme parks, in addition to his Hard Rock experience.

