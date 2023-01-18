Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Jim Rock as an Operating Partner Focused on Industrial Technologies

Advancing Arsenal's Automation Solutions Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial growth and healthcare companies, today announced that it has expanded its team with the addition of Jim Rock. Mr. Rock will work as an Operating Partner within the firm's industrial growth team and will focus on investment themes relating to industrial technologies, including automation.

Mr. Rock was most recently CEO and President of Seegrid Corporation ("Seegrid"), an autonomous mobile robot business focused on material handling automation in warehouse and manufacturing settings. He helped build the business from an early stage in 2014 into the market leader it is today. Prior to Seegrid, Mr. Rock was President of Vocollect Healthcare, a hardware and software business focused on workflow automation, that was ultimately acquired by Honeywell International Inc. He also founded and led Akustica, Inc., a semiconductor company focused on consumer electronics that was acquired by Robert Bosch GmbH. Mr. Rock graduated with a B.S. in industrial and management systems engineering from The Pennsylvania State University.

Robert Sorrel, a Principal of Arsenal, stated, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Jim to our team. Jim's expertise in the deployment of automation solutions and the use of technology to improve real-world customer outcomes adds a highly relevant perspective to our industrial technology investment focus."

Joe Rooney, an Investment Partner of Arsenal, added, "Jim's leadership experience, deep automation market knowledge, and technology-focused solution development will support Arsenal's advancement and execution of ambitious strategies. We see a tremendous opportunity to invest in performance-driven, data-rich solutions businesses in markets that we know well."

Jim Rock stated, "With the rapid innovation happening in industrial technology and automation to support increasing growth, quality, safety, and efficiency expectations, it is an exciting time to build companies. I look forward to supporting Arsenal's commitment to developing strategically important businesses that accelerate innovation."

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 250 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 30 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For additional information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

