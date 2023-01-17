WIN-WIN: KIA EV6 AND KIA TELLURIDE NAMED TO 2023 CAR AND DRIVER 10BEST TRUCKS AND SUVS

Two Victories for Kia in Highly Selective Competition

- Telluride recognized as only SUV to win four consecutive titles since launch

- All-electric EV6 received the honor in its first year on sale

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the all-electric 2023 Kia EV6 performance crossover and the rugged and refined 2023 Kia Telluride SUV were recognized as 2023 Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs. This award for the Telluride marks its fourth time on the list in four years, distinguishing Telluride as one of few vehicles to be named a 10Best Award winner for each year it has been on sale. The 2023 honor for the EV6 is the first win for a Kia electric vehicle on the highly selective 10Best Awards list.

Kia EV6 and Kia Telluride named to 2023 Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs (PRNewswire)

"This record-setting, fourth 10Best Award win for Telluride in as many years is evidence that Kia has a core competence in developing class-leading SUVs, and the 10Best Award for the all-electric EV6 burnishes that reputation," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "Between the Telluride and the EV6, Kia has the spectrum of crossovers and SUVs covered for all types of driving enthusiasts."

The EV6 and the Telluride were recognized for their respective, class-leading attributes. Car and Driver editors closely evaluated every new or substantially updated vehicle and voted on each using a 100-point scale. To make the list, each vehicle must deliver on its intended purpose better than its competition, offer great value, and be entertaining to drive. Any truck, SUV, or van with a base price higher than $110,000 was excluded from consideration, based on the editors' belief that a high price should guarantee excellence.

The EV6 continues to rise in popularity. To date, more than 19,000 EV6 models have been sold in the United States. The EV6 delivers jaw-dropping performance, ultra-fast DC charging1 compatibility, onboard power generator2, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin. The EV6 offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems3, a remarkable level of connectivity features, as well as Kia's latest-generation energy-efficient heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car's coolant system. The EV6 is a critical part of the Kia Plan S strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027.

Designed for the U.S. market, the Telluride is a head-turning proposition and a sales success. For 2023, the Telluride features new design elements inside and out, highlighted on both the all-new Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro trims, and brings an expanded list of ADAS safety technology for greater peace-of-mind and driver confidence. As Kia's flagship SUV, the new Telluride is brimming with technology designed to help provide drivers with alerts and assistance and even intervene in certain situations to help avoid collisions. In response to consumer demand, for the 2023 model year, production capacity in West Point, Ga., has increased to 120,000 units.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Frequent use of DC Fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

2 The Onboard Power Generator can be used until the battery's charge falls to 20 percent.

3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

