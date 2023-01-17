Verinext Unveiled as the New Name for Anexinet + Veristor

New Brand Identity Connotes How Verinext is the Source of Technology Truth to Solve for Everything that Comes Next

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business technology for everything that comes next, was unveiled today as the new brand identity for Anexinet + Veristor. The rebrand is a result of the merger of Anexinet Corporation and Veristor Systems, Inc. in February 2022. The new Verinext brand captures the essence of truth, passion and innovation, guiding digital transformations that prepare customers for what's next.

"Since merging the people and capabilities of Anexinet and Veristor, we have been overwhelmed by the incremental value of our synergies," said Brian Glahn, CEO of Verinext. "Together we have become a powerhouse technology innovator and solution provider with the unique ability to deliver end-to-end solutions with a personal, customer-centric touch. We're excited about our new brand and how it positions us for the next stage in our growth."

Anexinet Corporation and Veristor Systems, Inc. announced their merger in February 2022, a move which doubled the companies' geographic reach, customer base and solution delivery teams. Now operating as Verinext, the unified company offers expertise across the complete technology landscape and delivers the superior technical experience customers need to make informed decisions in today's complex digital world.

The Verinext brand uses the "veri" prefix, which is the Latin root for truth, a core value of the combined Verinext company. It also leverages the Anexinet-inspired "next" to support the message that Verinext is the source of technology truth to solve for everything that comes next.

Verinext integrates four leading technology solution innovators, Anexinet and Veristor as well as Light Networks and SereneIT, which were acquired by Anexinet prior to merging with Veristor. Together, the company offers a comprehensive suite of intelligent, full-stack engagement strategies and solutions with modern, secure infrastructure products and services. Verinext activates the innovation that businesses need to make their next move with confidence.

The Verinext brand is officially launched today. For more information visit www.verinext.com.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business technology, so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

