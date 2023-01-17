Venn Negotiation CEO, Christine McKay, to Keynote The Grow Retreat 2023 in San Antonio

A master business negotiator, McKay will share tips to shift relationships for peak profitability

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venn Negotiation , a negotiation center of excellence for small and mid-sized companies, proudly announced today its CEO, Christine McKay will keynote at The Grow Retreat , January 19-20 in San Antonio.

Designed for entrepreneurs with ADHD, The Grow Retreat offers attendees the opportunity to make real connections with speakers and like-minded attendees focused business growth.

"Business owners and executives often miss vital components and relationship building opportunities in contracts and other common negotiations because they don't know what to look for and are not even aware that they're putting their business at risk," says McKay, a 25-year veteran negotiator for businesses large and small. "Most people think their negotiation skills are either good enough, excellent, or non-existent. Typically, none of these are true. Negotiation is a skill that can and should be learned and mastered to shift business toward growth for all parties concerned."

A flagship event hosted annually in Central Texas by Grow Disrupt, specialists in producing educational events for entrepreneurs with ADHD, The Grow Retreat lays out every detail with care from custom-crafted scent and music to the focus, energy, and intentionally selected food, drinks, and speakers.

"I don't have words for how excited I am for Christine to join us at The Grow Retreat," says Stephanie Scheller, founder, Grow Disrupt and producer of The Grow Retreat. "I choose our speakers with immense care every year. We have a 16-point checklist and Christine checks all the boxes. She has incredible energy, passion, and experience that I know will make a difference for our guests."

The event is invitation-only and limited to 50 entrepreneurs. To qualify to attend, schedule an interview with event founder Stephanie Scheller.

About Christine McKay

Christine McKay is CEO and founder of Venn Negotiation―a negotiation center of excellence for small and medium size business―and a master business negotiator with extensive experience in M&A, divestitures, and integration. As a David & Goliath negotiation expert with deals valued at over $100 billion , McKay has negotiated with nearly half of the Fortune 500. She is a sought-after media guest, international speaker, philanthropist, and author of, Why Not Ask? A Conversation About Getting More.

View original content:

SOURCE Venn Negotiation