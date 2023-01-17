Theralink's Exclusive Licensed RPPA Technology for Commercial Laboratory Testing to Assist the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company with a novel quantitative protein and phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer, today announced its support of George Mason University's involvement in the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative.

Mick Ruxin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Theralink said, "We are extremely excited to learn that the Reverse Phase Protein Assay (RPPA) technology will play a role in the Cancer Moonshot Initiative." Previously, Theralink acquired an exclusive commercial license for the RPPA technology through an agreement with George Mason University. He further explained, "Theralink is looking forward to supporting George Mason University and their Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine in whatever way we can with this very important cancer care initiative."

Recently, George Mason University announced that Mason scientists would play a role in the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, and their work could help in the mission to reduce cancer rates. The U.S. government is partnering with researchers to reduce cancer deaths by bringing together a large community of patients, advocates, researchers, and clinicians.

Researchers from Mason's Center for Applied Proteomics and Molecular Medicine (CAPMM) within George Mason University's College of Science are working on a molecular profiling technology that would better identify the most effective drugs in the fight against specific cancers.

"I think it's very realistic to reduce cancer death rates in half in 25 years," said Emanuel "Chip" Petricoin, a University Professor and the co-founder and co-director of CAPMM. Petricoin is also the Chair of Theralink's Scientific Advisory Board--where the mission is to bring this novel, highly sensitive, molecular profiling technology to cancer patients across the U.S. and to assist treating oncologists with therapy selection based upon each individual patient's biology.

Drs. Ruxin and Petricoin are bringing together key stakeholders in the fight against cancer. They are encouraging a collaboration to tackle this devastating disease with a goal to lower morbidity and mortality rates for all cancer patients. "We are working together to bring the research efforts at George Mason University with the commercial efforts at Theralink Technologies to help improve care for diverse cancers for all patients and their families and friends," Dr. Ruxin said.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. In addition to the Company's first assay for advanced breast cancer, Theralink is actively working on a second assay that is planned to be pan-tumor for solid tumors across multiple tumor types such as ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, liver, head and neck, colorectal, lung, prostate, among others. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View original content:

SOURCE Theralink Technologies